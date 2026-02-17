“No Idea Who I Am”: Shaquille O’Neal Makes Major Career Confession At Milan Olympics

In October 2024, Shaquille O’Neal went incognito in Toronto live on camera. He was recognized within minutes. Given his stature, it’s hard to miss the NBA legend even in the most crowded places. But it seems like he has finally found a place in the world where he can roam around and not be recognized as the man who dominated the basketball world like no other.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shaq, one of the biggest names in basketball, has a large fanbase that is spread across Europe. The former NBA player also has business investments in Europe, including an ownership stake in the Napoli basketball team in the LBA UnipolSai league. However, when he recently traveled to Milan, Italy, for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, it seemed like a fresh experience for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, Milan has been very nice. The people have been very hospitable. I’m walking everywhere,” Shaq told Today when asked about his experience so far in the city.

With the Winter Olympics at their peak, it seems like Shaq has become an Olympian in a whole different sport. According to the four-time NBA champion, people are mistaking him for a GOAT in curling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people recognize me as the world’s greatest curler, and some people have no idea who I am,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As the city is busy hosting the 26th Winter Olympic Games, the four-time NBA champion has also developed his love for other sports. Shaq has taken the “greatest curler” title to heart. When Today asked him about the sport he would like to compete at the Olympics, Shaq made an obvious choice, but added another surprising sport.

“Curling all day. Curling and the Luge,” he said when asked about the sport he would compete at the Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been just one day since Shaq has been in Milan. He is already taking a detailed tour of the city. His next few days’ itinerary includes exploring the best restaurants in the city and learning to skate while he is there. But why would Shaq suddenly be in Milan? While his love for sports is clear, there was a larger business purpose for his visit.

Shaquille O’Neal’s recovery program reaches Milan with Team USA

In October 2025, Shaquille O’Neal partnered with pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company to launch a new campaign. It sought to raise awareness about obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that affects millions of people across America. Months later, Shaq and his partnership reached Milan in support of Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the NBA legend took to social media to announce that he had partnered with the company to launch the Team USA Athlete Recovery Program. The new program aims to “get injured [Team USA] athletes the care they need and back in the game.” The program will help athletes get support for complex and long-term recovery.

“Ciao de Milano,” O’Neal said in the video posted on his Instagram handle. “I’m here with Lilly to help launch something I’m really proud to be a part of. It’s called the Team USA Athlete Recovery Program in partnership with Lilly, a multi-year commitment to support Team USA in its efforts to give injured athletes on the road to recovery. I’ve dealt with injuries my whole career, and I know recovery is what makes comeback stories possible. Putting help first, that’s how you keep going. In the pursuit of better health, you guessed it, that’s never over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Shaq has built a multimillion-dollar empire since retiring from basketball. But he has also continued his effort to give back to the community. Through the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Shaq helps young, underserved kids with resources to help them achieve their dreams. He has also partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of America.