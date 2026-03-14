“No One Would Talk Back Except Me”: Michael Jordan’s Heated Relationship With Ex-Bulls Star Revealed in Memoir

The myth of Michael Jordan’s absolute locker room authority just got debunked. The revelations in Robert Parish’s new memoir, The Chief, have been so explosive, excerpts have sparked a social media discussion. And while he’s best known fo his career alongside Larry Bird in the Boston Celtics, Parish retired as a Bull, winning his final title alongside Michael Jordan. Playing alongside the NBA superstar of his era gave him a front-row seat to the dynamics of the dynasty.

Three decades after retiring, Parish reveals that while Jordan was accustomed to a roster that caved under his verbal jabs, there was one veteran who refused to blink. The Chief himself.

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“He wasn’t accustomed to anyone talking back to him,” Parish wrote in his recollections. “He’d talk s— all day to the team, but no one would talk back except me.”

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The legendary 7’1″ center joined the Bulls for the final season of their second three-peat in 1996. In his bio, he describes a heated practice altercation where he stood his ground against the Black Cat, famously telling Jordan he wasn’t “in awe” of him.

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The tension reportedly boiled over during a routine scrimmage when the veteran player, Parish was playing for the second team because he didn’t want to team up with the “stat rats” i.e. Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Toni Kukoc. He began taunting Jordan after “kicking his butt” in several consecutive sets.

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When Parish taunted, “Michael, how does that a—whooping feel?!”, Jordan threatened to “kick his a–.” In response the former Celtic repeated his comment from Jordan’s 63-point game, “No, you not kicking nobody’s a–! I’m not afraid of you! I’m not in awe of you! I played with some bad motherf—kers, let’s not forget where I came from!”

Where he came from is Boston where he was from 1980 to 1994. That means he played alongside a prime Larry Bird, the king of trash talk. Nothing Jordan could say could be worse than the psychological torture of Bird’s verbal attacks.

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Bulls thrived under Michael Jordan’s harsh antics

Robert Parish’s defiance stems from his unique role as a 43-year-old elder statesman on a 1996-97 Bulls team that was fresh off a 72-10 season (1995-96 season). Being the older guard gave him the pull to negotiate with Phil Jackson on how he wanted to work out.

He would pick the B team in practice and get to call the star starters “stat rats” because of his veteran status. He used his sharp tongue to get under MJ’s skin, a skill that MJ usually employed.

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Parish notes that the outburst was a deliberate callback to his years with the 1980s Boston Celtics alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. By asserting that Jordan was “special, but so were Rick, Larry, and Kevin,” Parish effectively neutralized Jordan’s psychological leverage, a feat few teammates ever accomplished.

Parish’s account aligns with a well-documented history of Jordan testing his teammates’ mental toughness by making even practices feel like a real NBA game. Even the likes of Steve Kerr confirmed Jordan’s practice altercations often served as a “litmus test” for his trust.

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There was one instance where MJ punched Kerr in the eye for pushing him which the Warriors coach claims strengthened their relationship. Horace Grant claimed several instances of Bulls players standing up to His Airness were edited out of The Last Dance too.

While Parish’s claims of being the only one to talk back might be exaggerated, considering Kerr and Horace Grant’s documented resistance, his memoir validates the long-held belief that Jordan only respected those who refused to be bullied. For “The Chief,” the goal wasn’t to “step outside” and fight, but to remind Jordan that championship pedigree existed long before he arrived in Chicago.