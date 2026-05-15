“Nobody Was Criticizing Kobe”: Celtics Legend Wants LeBron James to Retire and Save Himself From Critics

A strange thing has started happening around LeBron James lately. The older he gets, the younger people seem to expect him to play. At 41 years old, most NBA legends are celebrated simply for surviving the grind. LeBron, meanwhile, is still being judged like a superstar in his prime. Every playoff loss becomes a referendum on his legacy. Every failed title run becomes another debate show topic. Every sweep somehow gets added to the GOAT conversation like it happened in 2013 instead of Year 23.

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That reality sparked a fascinating debate on the latest episode of the KG Certified podcast, where two Celtics legends found themselves completely split on what LeBron’s longevity actually means for his legacy. “You think he should retire?” Kevin Garnett asked directly. “Yeah, I think he should, man,” Paul Pierce responded. “Just like for the simple fact that at the age that he still receives the criticism that he still does.”

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Then came the line that completely shifted the conversation. “Nobody was criticizing Kobe when he wasn’t going to the playoffs in his last year,” Pierce argued. “They were just enjoying his moments. Like the same with Jordan in Washington.”

Pierce was not arguing that LeBron James can no longer play. In fact, his entire point depended on the opposite. LeBron is still so productive that people continue treating him like he is 25 years old instead of 41.

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“For the simple fact the man is 41 and we still critiquing him like he’s 25 and should be winning NBA or winning championships still,” Pierce added.

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And honestly? That is where the debate becomes fascinating.

Because Pierce is not completely wrong here. The Lakers just finished a 53-29 season before getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. Immediately afterward, the criticism machine fired up again. LeBron was blamed for the Lakers lacking physicality. Blamed for not fully adjusting next to Luka Doncic. Blamed for another sweep being attached to his resume.

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Even some of the loudest media voices immediately shifted the conversation toward LeBron’s legacy rather than the reality of a 41-year-old still carrying playoff expectations. On First Take, Stephen A. Smith openly floated retirement as a legitimate option after the sweep, arguing LeBron had “nothing else to prove” at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, Charles Barkley took things even further on Inside the NBA.

“Stop comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan,” Barkley said after the series. “LeBron has been swept for the 4th time in his career in the Playoffs. Michael Jordan never allowed that. … A GOAT doesn’t allow being swept.”

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That is exactly the environment Pierce was talking about. At 41, LeBron is still being evaluated through championship-or-bust standards instead of aging-star standards.

Mind you, this was a 41-year-old averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists during the regular season while shooting over 51% from the field. In the OKC series itself, James still put up 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

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Most NBA legends are long removed from this kind of scrutiny by age 41 because most are long removed from this level of basketball altogether. That is exactly why Pierce brought Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan into the discussion.

Kevin Garnett immediately pushed back on the Kobe comparison

Garnett did not fully agree with Pierce’s version of history. “He was hurt,” KG said about Kobe. “He wasn’t available. He didn’t play. He wasn’t in the narrative.”

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That distinction matters far more than it initially sounds.

A lot of basketball nostalgia tends to rewrite the endings of legendary careers into poetic farewell tours. But Kobe Bryant’s final seasons were not universally celebrated in real time. Far from it. During the 2015-16 season, Bryant shot just 35.8% from the field while the Lakers finished 17-65. Analysts openly questioned whether he had stayed too long. Some outlets even labeled him “the worst player in the NBA” statistically during stretches of the season.

Michael Jordan’s Wizards years carried similar tension. The mythology today makes it feel like basketball fans simply appreciated seeing MJ one final time. In reality, plenty of criticism existed around the Wizards missing the playoffs and Jordan struggling to recreate the dominance people associated with the Bulls dynasty.

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2003; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan (23) slices between Los Angeles Lakers forward Mark Madsen (35) and Derek Fisher (2) and Rick Fox (44) as he goes to the basket during the Wizards 108 – 94 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. Jordan scored 23 points in the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

That is where Garnett’s argument started becoming impossible to ignore. “None of the GOATs played this long, n****,” KG fired back. “What are you talking about?”

And statistically, he has a point. At age 40, Jordan averaged 20 points on a 37-45 Wizards team. Kobe at 37 averaged 17.6 points on historically inefficient shooting. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still effective late in his career, but even he was no longer carrying offensive responsibility the way LeBron still does today.

LeBron, meanwhile, just completed his 23rd season while still functioning as an All-Star caliber player next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The GOAT debate may now depend on how people view longevity

That is why this conversation becomes less about decline and more about expectations. Pierce believes the longer LeBron plays, the further he drifts from the GOAT conversation because every playoff sweep and every failed title run becomes another visible stain on the resume.

“I think if he continues to play, it’s going to take him further away from the GOAT talk,” Pierce said. KG looked genuinely confused by the premise. “Jordan could never did this at 40, n****,” Garnett responded. “This man finna kill every record that’s alive.”

And this is probably the central split in modern basketball discourse. One side views longevity as damage to mythology. The other views longevity as mythology itself.

Personally, I think what makes LeBron’s situation unique is that he never gave people the emotional transition period legends usually get. Kobe’s body visibly broke down. Jordan looked older in Washington. Even Kareem gradually shifted into a complementary role late in his career.

LeBron still occasionally looks like the best athlete on the floor at 41, which completely breaks the normal rules of sports aging. That is why people still expect championships from him even while watching Oklahoma City run through the Western Conference like a complete buzzsaw.

Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

KG actually said it best during the podcast. “If you’re thinking that, you don’t know ball. Are you watching OKC?”

That part matters too. The Thunder did not just eliminate the Lakers. They went 8-0 against them across the season and playoffs combined. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked unstoppable, OKC’s depth overwhelmed almost everyone they faced, and the Lakers still lacked reliable frontcourt size despite adding Luka.

Yet somehow the conversation still circles back to LeBron. Maybe that alone proves Pierce’s point. Or maybe it proves Garnett’s.

Because no matter how many seasons pass, no matter how many younger stars arrive, basketball still treats LeBron James like the center of the league’s universe. And honestly, that may be the clearest sign yet that his greatness has not faded nearly as much as people keep trying to convince themselves it has.