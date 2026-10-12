“None of Your Business”: ESPN’s Mike Breen Trolls Richard Jefferson on Live TV After NBA Champ Turns Question on Broadcaster

Mike Breen trolled Richard Jefferson with a simple setup during an NBA game. That came just after he apologized for his LeBron James-Joel Embiid report and on live TV, the three-time Sports Emmy winner showed everyone that he has not lost his step.

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“What’s the best thing you did this summer, Richard?” he asked.

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For the Cleveland Cavaliers preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, October 11, Mike Breen was in the booth doing play-by-play commentary alongside Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson. After Jefferson and Legler gave their answers, Jefferson turned the same question on Breen. With a deadpan straight face, Breen replied:

“None of your business,” he said humorously.

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And it was at that time RJ realized it was probably a trap. But it was too late, and that’s why it got a chuckle out of the former NBA champion. Clearly he didn’t mind the trolling session one bit. Even Mike Breen had gotten over the recent controversy.

Jefferson had begun with a sarcastic remark of his own.

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“I called an NBA Finals Knicks won the championship,” he said. “It was awesome You guys should have been there.”

The trio was together. But Mike Breen was not satisfied with this answer and stated that the commentary duties were before the summer actually began. This time Richard Jefferson gave a sincere answer.

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“That is a very good point. We don’t need Legs (Legler) here. So, I don’t know, I’m thinking hung out with my kids That was it. A lot of basketball camp Little Rich won the MVP, congratulations on winning your championship.”

Then Legler was asked the same question. His answer was similar, as he spent time with his first grandson and enjoyed a “lot of family time.” These candid conversations turned to a roast session after Richard Jefferson asked the same question to Mike Breen about his summer activities, which was met with Breen’s response.

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During Monday’s preseason matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, the 65-year-old broadcaster shared an anecdote about James supposedly calling out Embiid for arriving late to practice, which was later proven false as Embiid himself spoke about the spat as ‘not true.’

“Somebody told me before the game that they were out ready to practice, and Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple of minutes late, and LeBron let him hear it,” he had said.

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Moreover, James wasted little time pushing back. On Tuesday, the 76ers star posted an Instagram Story addressing the claim, writing that Embiid “ain’t been late so stop the lies.”

The response prompted Mike Breen to revisit his comments and apologize. Speaking to ESPN, the veteran NBA broadcaster explained that a trusted source had shared the story with him. However, he acknowledged that James’ denial changed his perspective.

“I don’t know why the person who told me the story would make it up, but if LeBron says it never happened, then I believe him and apologize for putting it out there,” Breen said.

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The ESPN broadcaster also clarified that his intention was to highlight James’ leadership in Philadelphia. And never to criticize Embiid over an alleged behavior. Still, the incident left Joel Embiid questioning why he had become the subject of an untrue story.

“One, I had a question that I had. I was like, ‘Why me?’ Those types of things. I can’t understand,” Embiid said. “One, it’s not true, but then again, it’s like, ‘Why me?’ But then again, I guess I’m Joel Embiid. I’ve been in that situation. I don’t normally talk when it comes to that stuff. So, it feels like I’m an easy target. As long as we know we are, we just gotta stick together.”

Embiid and LeBron James are now focusing on getting more reps together before the season begins. Mike Breen is doing the same. That’s why during the preseason game of the Cavs against the Magic, he was trolling his booth mates.