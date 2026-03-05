“Not Bowing Down”: Rich Paul Makes Case Against Michael Jordan in Modern NBA Debate

Modern era vs the classic era. NBA fans from across generations can argue which era was better. Max Kellerman chose to do so with one of the GOATS. He simulated Michael Jordan in today’s reality. “Michael Jordan in today’s game would average a 40-point triple-double,” said the former ESPN analyst. Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul gave him the hard truth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kellerman argued Jordan would have increased usage and most shot attempts to put up a triple-double over the entire season. Paul, who signs the NBA’s incoming talent every season, has learned one thing. This generation of basketball players is primarily focused on building their legacies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re basing this as if people still consider the pecking order. These kids today they not bowing down to nobody. They’re not just going to sit around and let you shoot every shot… What I’m telling you is that in today’s NBA, guys are coming in and they are not caring as much as you think about who you are and what you did. Because in their mind, I’m the guy too. So, I disagree with that,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not down to Michael Jordan’s illuminating talent or killer instinct. It’s the modern era’s demands. The ball moves a lot more, with more pace, and through more people. In Jordan’s era, he could take his time on the ball. Nowadays, defenses and teammates demand the rock to move more quickly.

His usage rate may have still adjusted since he is ‘His Airness’. However, the triple-double phenomenon isn’t for everybody. Three players have done it in the history of the NBA. The points wouldn’t be the problem. But finding the right pass every time needs a player who is willing to live with sporadic shot attempts for themselves. A prime example is the Joker.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Jordan’s mindset didn’t make way for accommodating everybody. He wanted to win over any personal accolade. The triple-double was never something he chased. And eras wouldn’t change the very fabric of his basketball persona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jordan is helping the modern NBA

The game of basketball answers those who seek greater knowledge. Jordan was obsessed with the game. But the only player he mentored closely was Kobe Bryant. But there could be another student. That is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, one of the most explosive rising stars in the NBA.

There are often comparisons between the two. Edwards carries that vintage hunger and is unafraid to speak his greatness into existence. That fearlessness and thirst to get better saw Jordan offer the young Timberwolves ace some tips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[He helped me with] getting to my spots, pulling up, shooting over the defender… I think the best tip that he gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their [butt], and he does it with the top part of his back,” Edwards said during a press conference.

The results are starting to speak too. Anthony Edwards is having the best scoring campaign of his career and is being more efficient than ever. Those slight adjustments have made scoring easy. That goes into proving what Michael Jordan could have done as a scorer with more spacing and pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you ask me, Anthony Edwards is a reflection of what he could have looked like. Even Ant-Man racks up assists. However, when it’s time to get dirty, he would challenge his coach to take that last shot. It’s a different mindset in comparison to someone wanting to get the best shot.

And with Jordan’s shot-making ability, it wasn’t the wrong move. Just another way to dominate. That wouldn’t have changed even if he played in this era.