“Not Even Close”: After Dismissing LeBron James, Kevin Hart Picks Himself Over Shaquille O’Neal in Golf

Several former NBA stars turn to golf to keep their competitive fire alive years after hanging up their boots and moving on from the hardwood. Most retired NBA stars take their golf very seriously, including Shaquille O’Neal. However, he recently got called out by comedian Kevin Hart, who playfully took a jab at the Big Aristotle’s golfing skills.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Hollywood star swapped the cameras and the lights for the green and fairways of the Augusta National, acting as DeChambeau’s right-hand man for the par-three competition. Following the event, Hart spoke with the media and directed multiple jabs at Shaq. Initially, he was asked during caddying for Shaq what’s one thing he wouldn’t carry, Hart replied:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bag. Because I don’t want a caddy for Shaq. There you go.” Later, he was asked who is the better golfer between him and the Big Aristotle, Hart said, “Kevin Hart. Not even close.”

Last year, Hart also said he is a much better golfer than LeBron James, another player who takes his golf really seriously. Hart is famous for his pairing with The Rock in multiple movies. He shares a frenemy vibe with The Rock in their movies, and last year on a podcast, he revealed that he has a similar dynamic with LeBron in real life. They have developed a rivalry in golf, and Hart proudly believes he is a better golfer than LeBron.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think you should put me and LeBron in the same conversation,” Hart shared. He was asked how badly LeBron would want to beat him, to which he replied, “I don’t know how we got there. Because I think LeBron is behind me.”

Imago Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaqs OGs general manager Shaquille ONeal talks with Kevin Hart during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Hart often pulls this type of banter with Lebron, and this time, he tried the same jab at Shaq, hitting him where it hurts the most. Shaq has not responded to the jab yet, as he was busy deciding the players who would make it to the Mount Rushmore of NBA players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Hart Challenges LeBron James to High-Stakes 18-Hole Golf Showdown

Hart’s bold claim that he is the superior golfer to Shaquille O’Neal is less a straight‑faced sports ranking than the latest chapter in his long‑running routine of comedic, confident trash talk aimed at NBA stars, most prominently LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few years, Hart has leaned into his “serious amateur hacker with a big mouth” persona, turning friendly rivalries into highly publicized golf‑court spectacles that blend celebrity banter with real stakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2025, Hart escalated the rivalry with LeBron by posting on Instagram while on the golf course, directly challenging the Lakers superstar to an 18‑hole match scheduled for September 17, 2026. He wrote:

“I’m about to be on yo a–!!!!!! @kingjames … I am publicly challenging you to 18 holes in a year… Next Sept on the 17th… I’m going to let the world see me kick yo a–!!!!!!! Consider this a threat and a warning!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron quickly accepted the challenge via his Instagram Story, responding playfully: “Why we gotta wait a whole year?? We can get to it now!! And in a year too!” He added a jab at Hart’s fashion choice, telling him to “leave that [expletive] cut‑off at home too,” a reference to Hart’s sleeveless golf‑shirt look that became a running gag in the back‑and‑forth.

Hart also revealed that the matchup would include a “nice little six‑figure bet,” blending charity donations with personal pride and turning what could have been a casual celebrity round into a closely watched, high‑stakes grudge match.

When they finally tee it up on September 17, 2026, the scoreboard may decide who wins the match, but the real trophy is the spectacle itself: a celebrity‑fueled, six‑figure, charity‑wrapped showdown that turns a casual round of golf into required‑viewing television before the ball is even struck.