“Not Even in My Top 5”: Lakers Legend Clears Stance on Victor Wembanyama After Lakers-Spurs

Victor Wembanyama did not ease into the night. Eight minutes was all it took for him to turn the Lakers–Spurs matchup into something that felt historic, uncomfortable, and oddly symbolic.

By the time the first quarter was winding down, Wembanyama had already poured in 25 points, shredding a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers lineup with ruthless efficiency. And during the break between quarters, the arena played highlights of Wilt Chamberlain. The reason was never explained. The irony did not need one. That performance, however, still was not enough to move one Lakers legend.

After the San Antonio Spurs routed Los Angeles, Robert Horry appeared on Spectrum SportsNet alongside Allie Clifton. When Wembanyama’s MVP-level season came up, Horry did not hesitate. “He’s not in my top five, but he is an incredible player. He’s not in my top five because he hasn’t played enough games for me to be in my top five. [Wemby is] too inconsistent for me, and he’s only averaging, what, 24 points?”

Horry framed his stance throughout history. For him, MVP standards are shaped by players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James.

“You think about Kobe Bryant winning MVP. You think about Shaq. LeBron James is one of them. These guys have put up better numbers and done more things that Victor hasn’t done.”

Later, Horry doubled down. “He’s not even in my top five. He’s too inconsistent for me. I think we’re trying to anoint him as the next great too fast. Don’t get me wrong, the kid is absolutely fantastic, but he ain’t no LeBron James. He ain’t no Kobe Bryant. He’s 7-foot-6. He should be averaging six blocks a game.”

The message was clear. Admiration did not equal MVP validation. From a purely on-court standpoint, Wembanyama delivered one of the most overwhelming performances of the season.

He finished with 40 points in just 26 minutes, scoring at will and barely needing the fourth quarter. His 25 points in eight minutes marked the most by any player in the play-by-play era. He also had 37 points in the first half, the most ever by a Spur, surpassing Tim Duncan.

This was not an isolated explosion either. In his third NBA season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in under 29 minutes per game. He leads the league in blocks, ranks fifth in rebounds, and sits 19th in scoring. Still, Horry’s argument was not about ceilings. It was about standards.

Is Robert Horry right in Victor Wembanyama’s MVP assessment?

The pushback to Horry’s stance comes from impact, not hype. Wembanyama plays on the third-best team in the league, and his usage rate sits inside the top 10 despite his limited minutes. When he is on the floor, the Spurs’ offense and defense both jump sharply. Their on-off net rating of +12.52 is higher than any player currently sitting inside the top five of MVP ladders.

That matters because MVP history usually favors players on elite teams who dominate both ends of the floor. Wembanyama checks those boxes statistically, even if his raw scoring totals do not resemble past winners yet. In other words, his case is not built on comparisons to Kobe or LeBron. It is built on measurable influence.

Horry’s comments were less about one game and more about timing. He does not deny Wembanyama’s talent. He challenges the rush to crown him. For Horry, MVP credibility is earned through sustained dominance, availability, and production that overwhelms the league over time.

That tension explains why Wembanyama can torch a team for 40 points, rewrite record books, and still hear, “not even in my top five.” The debate is no longer about whether Victor Wembanyama belongs in the MVP conversation. It is about how fast the league is willing to move its historical goalposts. And for now, at least one Lakers legend is not ready to budge.