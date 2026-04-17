“Not Getting Paid One Penny”: Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian Regrets Playing a Role in Lamar Odom’s Documentary

It looks like Lamar Odom has burnt all bridges with the Kardashian fam. That single appearance on the last season of The Kardashians and Khloe Kardashian’s inclusion in Odom’s Netflix documentary indicated the exes were at least close friends. Now Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom has left a bitter taste in Khloe’s mouth as ‘traumatic’ as the experience relived in that. Despite appearing in the project as a voluntary “favor” to help Odom tell his story of survival following his 2015 overdose, Kardashian revealed on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast that she feels betrayed by Odom’s recent media tour.

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The Lakers champ recently appeared on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle where he downplayed his then-wife’s role in his recovery. Among other things, he also insinuated she lied about events related to his father, Joe Odom.

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“I’m not getting paid one penny to do this. I have no dog in this fight,” Khloe told her best friend and co-host, Malika Haqq. It’s worth noting, Malika has previously played mediator when Khloe and Lamar had a meaningful talk last year. She even offered her home as a venue while Khloe could give Odom his NBA 6MOTY trophy. Things now seemingly are contentious between the exes.

“I think what’s p—ing me off is… now Lamar is doing press and saying he’s annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I’m a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn’t the one that helped him. I feel so dumb. P—ed that I’m even involved.”

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Kardashian said on Untold that Joe Odom wanted to pull the life support for his son to get his insurance payout. She allegedly sent him off with $100 and a pair of Nike sneakers. Lamar completely dismissed that account while admitting he was unconscious to have known if it happened. She is particularly hurt by the insinuation that she fabricated the story. “For years, he was singing my praises,” Khloe noted. “But you’re not now going to s— on me… because you don’t like the reaction from the public.”

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Kardashian explained that she deliberated for months before agreeing to the sit-down interview, solely wanting to ensure the documentary remained positive for Odom’s sake. After finding out he married her for her reality TV fame, she confirmed feeling “played.” While they used to be decent friends, this might be the last straw for the reality star. “I’m never going to do another Lamar thing again, ’cause I’m all good,” she added.

While his story of survival through the Untold documentary had been moving, his press tour did leave fans divided. Some theorized he wanted to reclaim his story, while others felt offended on behalf of Khloe. But after Kardashian slammed her ex, the Today hosts revealed how they felt in the moment when Lamar Odom burnt this bridge.

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Today hosts back Khloe Kardashian after Lamar Odom interview

The tension escalated following Odom’s appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, where hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones interviewed him. At the time of the interview, Odom admitted he couldn’t bring himself to watch the documentary yet. However, he was aware of the revelations Khloe made in it.

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While Khloe responded on her podcast, the longtime anchors also voiced out a distinct lack of gratitude from the former NBA star. During the interview, Odom pivoted toward his faith, stating “God saved me,” which many viewers took as a subtle dismissal of the medical and emotional labor Kardashian endured while acting as his healthcare proxy. She was so distressed at one point, Kobe Bryant had to step in to make Odom’s medical decisions.

Reflecting on the interview Jones admitted she had her doubts in real-time. “I remember sitting there in the moment and thinking, ‘Oh man, I don’t know if he’s gonna give her her due,’” she said and Bush Hager emphatically agreed.

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Bush Hager noted that after watching the documentary, her primary takeaway was that Kardashian is a “wonderful human being.” But after interviewing Odom, she felt similarly to Khloe. “It was like, ‘I know we’ve had all these problems, but it’s been some time and I’m still gonna do this for you.’ I think she feels like, ‘Okay I did that and now you smack me again.’”

While Odom has remained silent, a source close to him claimed that he had no intention of calling Kardashian a liar. But Jenna Bush Hager made the Today team’s support clear. “Khloe, you’re incredible. Our big headlines are: she’s an amazing woman, and when someone shows you who they are, you gotta believe it.”