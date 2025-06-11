Not Kendrick Lamar, Dwyane Wade Crowns Another Grammy-Nominated Artist With 1 Label After Memorable Night

The Wade household is full of music fanatics. From Beyonce’s Cowboy Tour to Kendrick Lamar concerts, Dwyane Wade and co. won’t let the chance go to see their favorite artist in person. For Zaya’s 18th birthday celebration, she chose to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour. Yet, K Dot doesn’t receive the praise that the Miami Heat legend recently shared.

Let’s not forget, Lamar’s diss track’s five-award sweep at the Grammy Awards was unprecedented, as the track broke the record for rap songs with the most Grammy wins (5). However, a live performance from Durand Bernarr was apparently no match for any other artists. The 3x NBA champion was not alone as Gabrielle Union joined him for that experience, which her husband used a superlative like no other to define it.

“ONE OF THE BEST IN PERSON SHOWS I’VE BEEN TO 🔥.” To those who are unaware of Bernarr’s popularity, his album recently earned him his first Grammy nomination. The En Route earned a 2025 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album nomination. Bernarr has musical genes. His mother was a professional music teacher and vocal coach, and his father, an audio engineer who worked with artists like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Jill Scott, and Whitney Houston.

In fact, Bernarr would even accompany his father on the Earth, Wind & Fire tour, not as a fan but as a production assistant. So, there is no doubt, the experience from the concert would be great. But Dwyane Wade really felt it was like no other concert he has been to. Let’s not forget, he travelled with his daughter 2039 miles for the special performance from K Dot.

Dwyane Wade and his family can’t keep calm when it’s about attending their favorite artist’s shows

Previously, in 2023, the 3x NBA Champion had no problem performing his fatherly duties as they traveled to Grant Park, Chicago. “Lollapalooza you owe us nothing‼️Quick trip to Chicago with my baby to see one of her favorite artist—Kendrick Lamar 🎤.” Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya traveled 2039 miles for the special performance. Just a few months ago, while describing his love for college basketball, the Marquette legend used his family’s example love for Beyoncé.

“To me, March Madness is like the week that Beyoncé is coming to L.A. And my wife and my daughters are getting ready for Beyoncé. Outfits out, they’re talking to all their friends, they doing the dances. That’s how March Madness is for me,” he said. For context, Wade’s eldest daughter, Zaya, is a big Beyoncé fan. Not to mention, Gabrielle Union, who once claimed to have attended the same school as Beyoncé, is also a fan.

So, it was obvious that the family won’t miss Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Since it was Beyoncé’s birthday, Queen Bey requested that fans wear silver. All three ladies happily obliged as they had added silver embellishments to their outfits. So, after Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, it seems Durand Bernarr has found a special place in Dwyane Wade’s household.