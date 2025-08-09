Not Natalia, Kobe Bryant’s 8YO Daughter Steals the Spotlight at Dodgers Game

Looks like it’s becoming a sweet annual thing now—every August, the Dodgers honor Kobe Bryant in a special way. Last year, on August 25, 2024, they gave away this super cool Kobe Dodgers jersey during the game against the Rays. Not just any jersey—it’s black with yellow sleeves, rocking Kobe’s famous numbers 8 and 24, plus Lakers logos and his “KB” initials wrapped in a heart on the sleeve. This year, the Dodgers are keeping that Kobe love alive, making sure the Mamba’s legacy shines on at Dodger Stadium.

Last month, the Dodgers announced an exciting lineup of promotional items for the second half of the 2025 MLB season, including everything from a Teoscar Hernandez bobblehead to a Mookie Betts World Series ring replica. Among these was a special Kobe Bryant bobblehead, showing him in a Lakers jersey holding a bat in a left-handed stance. On August 8, the first 40,000 fans at Dodger Stadium received this unique tribute. The day was made even more memorable with the Bryant family joining the celebration at the stadium.

Vanessa, along with daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, arrived ahead of the Dodgers’ game against the Blue Jays to honor Kobe’s legacy. Eight-year-old Bianka stole the show when she confidently stepped onto the mound and threw the first pitch to Freddie Freeman—nailing it like a seasoned pro. Not to be outdone, little Capri took center stage next, grabbing the mic and proudly declaring to the crowd, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball!”

If that’s not the Mamba spirit shining through, I don’t know what is. What’s really cool is that this wasn’t just any day—August 8 actually pays tribute to Kobe’s jersey number from the first half of his career. And the bobblehead they gave out featured Kobe rocking his No. 24 Lakers jersey, holding a bat left-handed (which makes sense since Kobe was ambidextrous and actually preferred hitting from the left side in baseball). It’s clear those athletic skills are in the family, especially with Bianka showing off hers on the mound.

By the way, this isn’t the first time the Dodgers have honored Kobe with a bobblehead giveaway. Back in 2019, they handed out a figurine of Kobe wearing a Dodgers hat and jersey, arms raised in celebration—modeled after his reaction to Yasiel Puig’s World Series home run. It’s amazing to see how Kobe’s connection to the Dodgers has only grown over the years, with these heartfelt tributes bringing fans and family together.

Kobe Bryant: The Mets kid who became a Dodgers legend

Kobe Bryant had a real soft spot for baseball, especially for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s kind of amazing to think about how deep his connection ran with the Dodgers and the whole L.A. sports scene. Once he landed in Los Angeles, he totally embraced the Dodgers. He threw out the first pitch in 2015, and in 2018, he even read the Dodgers’ lineup before Game 4 of the World Series. That’s no small deal; it’s basically the highest honor a fan can get. Former Dodgers star Matt Kemp once said about Kobe, “It was amazing. He used to make it look really easy.” And that wasn’t just about basketball; it was about his whole approach to sports and life.

What’s really cool is how Kobe got to know the Dodgers players personally, too. Gary Sheffield, who joined the Dodgers in ’98, shared how proud he was to watch Kobe grow not just as a player but as a man, husband, and father. Sheffield wrote, “I remember being traded to the LA Dodgers and getting an opportunity to get to know this amazing young phenom and being able to watch him grow into the player, the man, the husband, the father and leader the world has all come to see! This one hurts. Praying for his family!” You can tell their friendship ran deep, and Kobe’s love for the Dodgers was genuine. Even Yasiel Puig, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger—they all looked up to him.

And here’s something fun: during the 2009 National League Championship Series, Kobe surprised everyone when he revealed that, growing up, he wasn’t a Phillies fan like you’d expect since he was from Philly. Nope, he was a Mets fan.

“I wanted to be Darryl Strawberry,” Kobe had told the late Craig Sager. “And by the way, tell Ron Darling I still have his baseball card.” That shows you how much baseball meant to him, not just as a casual thing, but as something personal and nostalgic. Kobe’s love for baseball and the Dodgers wasn’t just a side note; it was a big part of his life in L.A., and that bond will definitely live on.