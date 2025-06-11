Not Nike, 4YO Startup Honored Nate Robinson’s Lifesaver With Incredible Partnership

“That kidney I get, I’m going to cherish it. I’m going to treat it like a baby. I’m going to do everything I’m supposed to do.” In one of his heartfelt interviews before the kidney surgery, Nate Robinson shared his plans to make the most of his life. In February, the 11-year NBA veteran underwent a life-altering kidney transplant surgery. Since then, he has been back on his feet and has now launched a sneaker collaboration, but he did not forget the man who donated him the kidney.

Shane Cleveland, a Bremerton, Washington native, volunteered after seeing Robinson’s plea at a UW football game. When the 3x NBA Slam Dunk champion met with his donor, it was an emotional reunion. The former Knicks star said, “He came through in the clutch,” Robinson says. “Some people don’t get to meet their guardian angels. I got a brother in mine.” Remembering his guardian angel and his contributions, the 41-year-old’s next business move has a place for Cleveland.

Inspired by Nike’s KryptoNite, Nate Robinson is now partnering with EQLZ to release a mini-collection inspired by his atypical rise to stardom and life journey. It captures his journey through hoops and life, from his Seattle roots, his 11-year NBA career with 3 Dunk Contest trophies. That’s why the name is N.A.T.E. (Not A Typical Expectation) Pack, which features the EQLZ247 and the EQLZ360 in a “Kryptonite” colorway.

It also covers the journey of his recent kidney transplant. A photo of Robinson and his organ donor is featured on the shoebox; meanwhile, the insole also bears Shane’s name. For fans of the Washington Huskies, he also has a special surprise.

Expand Post

“Y’all pull up to @luckydogontheave today for my sneaker drop with @eqlz_world from 6pm – 8pm I’ll be signing autographs taking pictures with people that cop the sneaks #holdat come show love.” Even though the current project is not with Nike, the Swoosh brand did help him back in 2009.

Nike suffered a $25,000 loss to help Nate Robinson

It was during the 09 Dunk contest, which Robinson won. But the win over Dwight Howard was not straightforward. During a podcast appearance, the 41-year-old revealed that the “Kryptonite” shoes were stolen from his room. Yes, naturally, the company took advance steps to not only recover the shoes but also help Nate Robinson.

“They went through a whole thing like they shut the hotel down, they closed the hotel. They couldn’t find them and then somebody was on eBay and they found them on eBay. Somebody was on internet selling them that fast.” That’s when the former point guard revealed the amount to be ”$25,000 to get those shoes.” The storyline going into the dunk contest was simple. The 2008 winner and ‘Superman’ Dwight Howard, versus Nate Robinson, with his ‘kryptonite’.

“Krypto-Nate” won that battle on the court and years later won another battle after kidney surgery. That’s why he is also giving back to the community, especially in Seattle. As he and fellow Seattle basketball legend Jamal Crawford visited the young hoopers of Rainier Beach High School (who had just won the state title) to present them with the footwear. As he said previously, doing everything that he couldn’t do.