“Not Saying He’s Going to Be Happy”: Ex-Cavs Star Tries to Convince Rich Paul About LeBron James’ Fit With Timberwolves

LeBron James’ admiration for Anthony Edwards is nothing new. Following their successful time together with Team USA in Paris, the four-time NBA champion praised Edwards’ confidence and superstar potential, leading to talk about what the duo could do together in the NBA.

As rumors continue to link James to the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN analyst and former Cleveland Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins added fuel to the speculation. He made his pitch to convince Rich Paul about James’ fit in Minnesota.

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“Basketball-wise, if you’re talking about plugging him into a space where he could go now and compete for a title,” Perkins said on The Game Over podcast. “Now, I’m not saying he’s going to be happy, but Anthony Edwards do bring you joy. LaMelo Ball will bring him joy. But if you look at what they’re missing, all they’re missing is that, quote, unquote, somewhat power small forward to fill that void of a Julius Randle. That takes them over the hump.”

Several NBA insiders believe LeBron James would be an ideal basketball fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves after he left the LA Lakers. While the financial part is proving difficult, there is a broad agreement that Minnesota’s roster is built to maximize James’ strengths.

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Sports Illustrated’s Timberwolves insider Joe Nelson wrote that “from a basketball perspective, James would be a tremendous fit in Minnesota’s current roster. However, he quickly added that “the chances of it happening are slim,” noting that the financial obstacles remain significant.

Furthermore, Minnesota’s acquisition of LaMelo Ball has further strengthened the case. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on Get Up: “LaMelo Ball is a wild card; his style of play would test James’ patience, but having James on the court with shooters such as Ball, Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu provides what has always been a successful formula.”

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James would also replace the production Minnesota lost with Julius Randle’s departure. The Kid from Akron has been viewed as the “missing piece” capable of turning the Timberwolves into championship favorites.

Timberwolves President Tim Connelly Public Pitch to James

Speaking during the introductory press conference for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green, Connelly was asked about the team’s pursuit of James.

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“I don’t know, I feel like the recruitment is this team. Obviously he’s an unbelievable player. Whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one. There’s a lot going on, when you’re as great as he is, there should be optionality. This is a place you’re going to have a lot of fun, you’re going to win a lot of games, we’re trying to change the narrative of how this organization is viewed. We’re pretty proud of who we are, so hopefully that’s appealing, not just to LeBron, but any free agent.”

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Between Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and one of the NBA’s best defenses, many around the league believe the Timberwolves have the ideal basketball environment for James should he decide to continue his pursuit of another championship in Minnesota.