Nothing Can Save Magic Johnson’s LA Team as A’ja Wilson Helps Aces Avoid Trouble

Blow out a birthday candle wrong, and boom—your team’s cursed for a decade. When you think it’s quiet, chaos dribbles in. But for the LA Sparks, it’s been more stumble than sizzle. Magic Johnson might still believe, but with a 9-15 record, belief’s getting lonely. Cameron Brink and her crew are grinding, but the hardwood hasn’t been kind. They chase the shadows of old glory, and if the spiral keeps spinning, that elusive fourth ring will keep slipping away. Dancing out of reach like a cruel tease.

Despite the odds, the Sparks put up a solid fight against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. The 31-year-old veteran forward Dearica Hamby chipped in a double-double (24 pt, 14 reb), and Rickea Jackson dropped 22 points.

Back from the All-Star glow, the Sparks wasted no time and handed the Mystics a 93 to 86 reminder—they’re still ready to dance. However, former NBA champion Jeff Teague voices concern about Magic Johnson’s team. He suddenly feels that LA might just be unsaveable at this point in the 2025 WNBA season.

Sharing his thoughts on the Club 520 Podcast, Teague, while talking about Dearica Hamby & Co., stated: “Sparks trying to make a little run, a little push. Is it too late? It might be too late, though. I mean, they’re starting to find their stride a little bit, for sure.”

via Imago Jun 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) looks to pass the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Teague sees the flicker, but wonders if the fire came too late. The Sparks are waking up, finding rhythm, daring to dream again. But the clock mocks them. Momentum brews, sure, but the gap yawns wide. He feels the hope, respects the hustle, yet senses time slipping through trembling fingers.

The LA Sparks opened the 2025 season with bruises, both on the court and in spirit. In the initial days of the WNBA, they were juggling injuries like a circus act gone rogue. Rae Burrell exited within her first minute, Rickea Jackson followed with a concussion, and Cameron Brink remains in recovery. Emergency contracts patch the roster, but the setbacks already weigh heavily on this young squad.

Offensive droughts haunt them like stubborn ghosts. Against Minnesota, they went ice cold—two makes in twenty attempts during the third quarter, then a 13-point finish. Long scoring gaps, missed open shots, and a system still under construction have made games feel like uphill climbs. Sure, they’ve beaten the Valkyries and Sky, but real tests still loom. Until then, LA drifts somewhere between rebuilding hope and recycled heartbreak.

And while Magic Johnson and his team search for answers and cling to hope, the Las Vegas Aces close the gap with purpose. The 2024 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson made sure, her team finds that victory even in a game as close as the one they played against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.

A’ja Wilson pulls the Aces into a 12-11 record amidst Magic Johnson & Co.’s trouble

Las Vegas buzzed with post-All-Star energy as the Aces hosted the Dream in their first clash of the season. Courtside royalty Candace Parker watched her former team flip a slow start into a statement win. Trailing 24-20 after the first, the Aces found rhythm fast, leading 45-39 at halftime, then 67-59 after three, and finally closing the show, 87-72.

A’ja Wilson owned the night with her third consecutive double-double: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. “Aces back above .500, took care of your Dream yesterday, 87 to 72. Shout out to AG, she had 24, but the queen, A’ja Wilson, 24 and 12,” DJ Wells added.

Meanwhile, Dana Evans exploded off the bench, scoring nine straight in the second quarter and finishing with 14. Jackie Young matched her with 14 more, while NaLyssa Smith added 11. With each quarter, the Aces grew sharper, stronger, louder. The message? The superstars are reloaded and ready for war.

Hope wears heels in the WNBA, but heartbreak still finds a seat courtside. The Sparks are swinging, scraping, and still searching for air. Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson and the Aces lace up with fire, climbing with every bounce. As LA wrestles with ghosts, Vegas writes poetry in motion. The league watches, breath held, waiting for the next twist.