Now Employed by Ja Morant, Ex-Heat Star Admits Hating $5.5 Billion Industry Before Retirement

Ownership, coaching, broadcasting, any front office role, and podcasting are the options that former players often select after retirement. Walking away from a game you love is never easy. So, a 17-year-veteran did the same and started with a coaching gig, but now represents not only Ja Morant but also two Orlando Magic stars. Yet Mike Miller never once seriously considered becoming an agent.

The former Heat star retired in 2017 and became an assistant for Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis. That’s when his reputation grew as one of the nation’s top recruiters. For any agent, it’s one of the important aspects in their resume. Yet the idea of representing players crossed his mind before he even left the court. At the time, he was in Denver when draft prospects used to practice with the team before the D-day.

“When I got year 16 and 17, I was in Denver and and there’d be young kids walking in, and it’s wild man. And within 3 weeks, you can find out if they’re going to stick or not, you know what I mean.” Mike Miller spilled the beans on Podcast P with Paul George and stated his raw reaction when the idea of being an agent came up. “As I’ve gotten going through it, then there would be guys like ‘Hey man, you should help me with my representation.’ I was like ‘Man, you man get the hell away from me, I am not getting into the agency business.'”

Even Miller, who “never thought” of entering the $5.57 billion industry. According to business research insights, the global Sports Agency Services Market is poised for significant growth, starting at USD 5.02 billion in 2024, rising to $5.57 billion in 2025.

He is now the face of the brand that represents young stars. Ja Morant came on board in April 2024. Previously, he achieved huge success during the 2022 draft night as the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero as the number 1 overall pick. The other client includes Patrick Beverley, Wendell Carter, Jr., among others. The 2x NBA champion established his agency, LIFT, in 2020 and is named after his favorite phrase, ‘Let It Fly Team.’ Since Miller was a solid 3-point shooter, he always used to say, “let it fly”.

Before the season, Miller gave a warning about Ja Morant

The Gators alum had an interesting career himself, witnessing the highs and lows of an NBA player. He won Rookie of the Year after being the #5 overall pick in the 2000 draft. He established himself, yet in his career, he was traded four times. After anchoring benches for the Magic and Grizzlies and winning back-to-back titles in Miami (2012–13), he learned to adapt to every role: starter, reserve, champion, and mentor. That breadth of experience underpins his confidence in Morant.

via Imago Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looses control of the ball as he is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Ja Morant is coming for all the work this year. All of it. How soon they forget. That’s all I’ll say: He’s about to come for it.” Remembering how quickly prospects in Denver either “stick or not” after three weeks, Miller knew Morant’s mentality could override setbacks. Mike Miller was pretty confident in the Grizzlies guard, not because he was his agent, but the issues of the previous season. The Grizzlies did not have Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season. It was his second instance of carrying a g–, and that’s why the suspension. The side suffered 6–19, but his return to the court was short.

After playing only nine games, Ja Morant suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder, which was a season-ending injury. This season, his performance and outstanding dunks helped the team reach the playoff position once again. The 25-year-old’s overall contribution was 23.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, a sign of things to come. So, Mike Miller’s prediction about his client was spot on after all.