Magic Stars’ Viral Tunnel Handshake Is a Bad Look for NBA, Ex-Thunder Player Calls Out: “It’s Getting Out of Hand”

The Orlando Magic has looked like a team reborn since April 18, playing every game with a chip on their shoulder. But amidst all the hustle, it’s important for players to check themselves before they get carried away. That’s exactly what happened at the Kia Center before Game 4 tipped off.

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A group of Orlando Magic players was getting ready to step out on the hardcourt, but cameras caught them engaging in pre-game routines, including the good ole’ handshake. European recruits Goga Bitadze and Noah Penda were seen dapping each other in a rather ‘unique’ style.

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Penda, in particular, is catching flak for his imitation of snorting a line of ‘c***e’ as part of his routine with this teammate. As is often the case, this video hit the internet and almost instantly went viral, for all the wrong reasons. Former NBA stars Raymond Felton and Charlie Villanueva addressed this incident and condemned Penda for damaging the NBA brand.

“It’s getting out of hand. Like, they’re getting out of hand, bro,” Felton said on the ‘ToTheBaha’ podcast on Tuesday. “The sh*t is not cool no more. I’m just to the point now, a lot of sh*t we sit here and laugh about, a lot of stuff kind of be like, that’s wild. But that’s some bullsh*t right there, bro. It’s bullsh*t to the brand of the NBA, bullsh*t to the brand of the Orlando Magic, and it’s just bullsh*t to yourself as an individual.”

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Felton and Villanueva make a valid point. While Frenchman Penda might consider this as harmless banter amongst adults, he must realise the influence this can have on impressionable kids watching the game. The playoffs are a primetime mainstay and are often a family-centric event, so these kinds of promos leave a sour taste in the mouths of the average NBA fan.

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Penda, a 2025 second-round pick, is not known for his notoriety; the same can’t be said for teammate Bitadze. The Georgian was involved in a verbal skirmish with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic last month. The Eastern European counterparts went at it without holding back with alleged digs aimed at Doncic’s family, part of the conversation.

While the league respects the rights of players’ freedom of expression, it must set a precedent and stop acts like Penda’s c***e gimmick from becoming the new norm.

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Orlando Magic on track to extend unexpected postseason run

Brushing the previous incident aside, the silver lining in all this is the fairytale post-season run that HC Jamahl Mosley is leading with the Orlando Magic. Just two weeks ago, reports indicated that his job was in jeopardy. Now, his team leads the best in the East by a 3-1 margin heading into Wednesday’s Game 4. It’s been one hell of a ride.

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Orlando’s run has gone from pleasant surprise to a legitimate storyline, and that alone says plenty about how far this team has come. What started as an underdog push has turned into a postseason stretch built on defense, poise, and just enough shot-making to keep the pressure on every opponent in front of them.

Imago Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic are no longer just hanging around; they are giving themselves a real chance to keep this thing alive and make the East pay attention. What makes their series vs. the Detroit Pistons so compelling is that Orlando is not surviving on noise or empty momentum. The Magic have leaned into a physical identity, trusted their defense, and proved they can stay composed when the margins tighten.

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In April, this is what matters most as teams get exposed and flaws are more evident. Orlando is finding ways to win through the grind, and that is usually how postseason respect starts. Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Bitadze are playing with a chip on their shoulder.

The deeper they go, the less room there is for mistakes, but they have already proven they belong in the conversation. Whether this run ends in disappointment or turns into something bigger, it has already given the franchise a valuable foundation.0.