Oshea Jackson Jr. Wants Shaquille O’Neal to Unretire for Michael Beasley Challenge

They got Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson this season. But the creators of the BIG3 are greedy for more NBA superstars to make the switch to 3vs3 basketball. Ice Cube and his son have made direct appeals via social media to lure a few former NBA stars to their league. Most of them, like Dwight, Michael Beasley Carmelo Anthony, and Jamal Crawford are not that removed from the game. But this time they want someone who’s been away from the NBA for almost two decades.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. was at the latest BIG3 week as usual. And when a sideline reporter caught up with him, he issued invites to certain retired NBA players.

“I need you to give me one season Jamal Craword, I need you to come on. Lou Williams, I need you to come on. Y’all stop playing man. Y’all know y’all can get out here. Shaq, I just need one baby,” Ice Cube’s son said directly addressing the camera.

Jamal Crawford is positively considering the BIG3 but Lou Williams firmly rejected Ice Cube’s offer months ago. But Shaquille O’Neal? As scary as it is imagining prime Big Diesel in a 3vs3 setting, the big guy retired in 2011 after a few injury-prone seasons. He’s had a hip surgery recently and working out. He even flexed his workouts with his youngest son, Shaqir.

Shaquille O’Neal however hasn’t played or coach in eons. He’s averse to coaching, so he likely won’t pull a Dr. J and coach in the BIG3.

The most we see is his few comedic shots on the TNT set if Charles Barkley provokes him enough. Even for one season, it’s a bit extreme of an ask. However, Ice Cube and his son’s offers aren’t getting that kind of response from NBA vets.

Shaquille O’Neal & More silent on the BIG3

First Caitlin Clark turned down Ice Cube’s $5 million offer. When Lou Williams heard the hip-hop mogul offered him less than what he had on the table for the WNBA star, he turned it down. Rumor has it that Jamal Crawford is working for 2026 BIG3 debut though.

Cube wanted Dwight Howard, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony too. However, the latter have not responded and Dwight’s playing his final season of pro-ball in the BIG3 right now. So far Michael Beasley is the top-billed star of this league as the reigning MVP and beating others 1vs1.

While Beasley is doling out challenges to other NBA vets, he hasn’t gone after Shaq, his once teammate in Phoenix. (Maybe because he didn’t have a great experience with the big man.) Beasley might be the only one not campaigning to have O’Neal in the BIG3.

Jackson Jr.’s dad himself made the offer directly to Shaq. Mario Chalmers was on The Big Podcast last year when he told O’Neal, “Yeah, easily. I got the perfect spot for you, too. Come over there with me and Mike Beasley. You ain’t gotta do nothing but stay in the paint.”

O’Neal however cited his hip surgery as an obstacle. In response, Cube was on X.com declaring, “We got the contract ready for you, big fella. You got three months to get Diesel. You can eat all day in @thebig3 @SHAQ.”

Despite their friendship since the days O’Neal was a platinum-selling rapper, the giant has not respond to the multiple invites to come out of retirement. And it likely won’t happen anytime soon.