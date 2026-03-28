Patrick Beverley Claps Back Despite Dwyane Wade’ Warning Over James Harden Debate: “You Was Wrong”

The never-ending debate about Dwyane Wade and James Harden is escalating to a beef. Except it’s not between these two players. As he tends to do, Patrick Beverley has entered the chat. He’s glossed over Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, shutting down his comments on Damian Lillard and going headfirst into the old Flash vs Beard debate. After D-Wade also vocalized his thoughts on it, Pat Bev went lower.

To the uninitiated, the NBA community’s favorite parlor game is debating who is the next best shooting guard after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Between D-Wade and Harden, most lean towards the Miami Heat legend with three championship rings.

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Patrick Beverley is not one of them. He declared Harden is not only better, but that “it’s not even close.” In response, D-Wade had a roundabout way of saying, ‘who asked.’

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It appears that Pat Bev didn’t like that. He was on X.com this time, inserting himself into the conversation. “Damn Flash Rent-Free, Truth is the Truth,” he wrote. “And u was WRONG, I shoot the 3 way better than you. Our career 3 point percentages weren’t even close.”

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He presented some numbers too. “D Wade shot a measly 29.3 from 3… Pat Bev shot 37.1… 7-3 record against you also LuvGang❤️”

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A little dive into stats confirms it. While Wade was a statistical anomaly himself, his three-point shooting was his biggest weakness. Then again, he had the Michael Jordan policy of not risking it at the perimeter.

Pat did have the better record and has gone 7-3 against the Heat legend. But it’s also worth noting that D-Wade had the longer career, more playoff appearances, 13 All-Star appearances to Beverley’s zero, a Finals MVP, historic clutch passes, and the scoring leader title.

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But all this hardly mattered to Pat Bev on a mission.

Patrick Beverley is taking on Dwyane Wade’s supporters

The feud ignited earlier this month when Beverley argued that James Harden’s offensive versatility, playmaking, and scoring outshone Dwyane Wade. For what it’s worth, D-Wade enjoys the debate and acknowledges Harden is a great player. However, he does maintain that he sacrificed individual statistics to lead the Miami Heat to consecutive playoffs and three championships.

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A statement that was reiterated in response to Patrick Beverley. The usually calm D-Wade had a strong response, warning Beverley, “I don’t understand how you can have a conversation about me and state facts, and when you’re never as good as me… where is your facts to say that someone is better? Don’t you ever fix your mouth to say nobody is better than me. You wasn’t better than me. You can’t do that. Like, you’re talking about a better player.”

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This statement is what sparked Pat Bev to bring out the numbers to prove who shot better. He’s, however, not getting much support for inserting himself in the Wade vs Harden debate.

To all the fans calling him ‘delusional’ in the comments, he responded, “It’s called delusional confidence something you need to have to make it. And facts are facts.”

But it’s not just fans. Even other NBA stars aren’t in agreement. Team USA legend Joe Johnson dismissed Beverley’s comment. So Pat responded, “Joe u really don’t believe that. Cmon now.”

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Really, the only one unbothered in all of this is James Harden, who’s casually doing his job in Cleveland.

Whether there’s validity in the comments or not, it’s gone beyond a statistical debate. It appears Pat Bev enjoys occupying D-Wade and the debaters’ headspace more.