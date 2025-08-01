Patrick Beverley Reveals Mental Struggles After Engagement as Drastic Actions Over Public Backlash Explained

‘Tis the season for rings—wedding ones. NBA players keep getting engaged, and love’s moving fast. Tyrese Haliburton proposed to Jade Jones, making it official after years together. But Patrick Beverley started the wave in mid-July when he dropped to one knee. He smiled. He celebrated. Then the internet attacked. Trolls flooded his mentions with hate. They mocked, laughed, and made something beautiful feel dark. Beverley didn’t hide it—he admitted the negativity crushed him. He wanted to vanish, to escape it all. One moment, joy filled his world. The next, the noise nearly drowned him out completely.

Bev changed his life with that engagement. Over the weekend of July 15th, he shared the moment on Instagram, letting the photos do the talking. He got down on one knee between two rose bouquets, the balcony beneath him covered in red petals. Just beyond, a stunning marina stretched out in the background, calm and golden. The whole setup looked intentional—elegant, thoughtful, and deeply personal. You could feel the love in every detail. Bev didn’t just pop the question; he poured his heart into it. For once, the noise faded, and all that remained was a man choosing his forever.

Then the noise caught up again. What noise, you ask? It was so bad that he actually had to turn his comments off. And it screwed with his mental like nothing before. “I mean, yes. Of course,” said Bev. “I’m here, the joy of your f—-g amazing time. So I had to turn off comments and s–t like that and kind of stay present. But yeah, and it’s hard cuz we live in—like, I’m on social media. She obviously has a million-plus followers on social media. So she’s in the social media. So it’s kind of hard to not be on social media and be in reality. But your life is so much on social media. So yeah. That’s frustrating.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Patrick Beverley isn’t too alien to the backlash, though. He built a reputation on chaos—shoving Chris Paul, mocking LeBron with the “too small” taunt, tossing a camera mid-game, trash-talking stars, and earning ejections left and right. He played with fire, spoke with zero filter, and embraced the villain role like it came with a jersey number. And that backlash followed him into his marriage, finding reasons to kick him while he’s down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Beverley’s backlash spread to his personal life

Well, that’s the price of fame. The moment Beverley proposed, the spotlight hit not just him, but Mandana Bolourchi too. With over a million followers on Instagram, she’s no stranger to attention. But this time, the hate shifted her way. Why? Honestly, do trolls ever need real reasons? Apparently, Beverley marrying a white woman sparked outrage like it broke some unwritten code. The comments flooded in—racist, cruel, and wildly uncalled for. What should’ve been love turned into judgment. For Bev and Mandana, their happiness became a battlefield. And all they did was say yes to each other.

“I’m like, “Okay.” That’s what I mean,” said Beverley on his podcast. “That makes me think like less. “Go take all your money,” and all that s*. I’m like, “Okay.” So that’s—yeah. So yeah. But I had to turn my comments off. People get so nasty. Internet… It is awful. Like another promise. It’s absolutely a dark place. They were very dark about this Cam Newton and Wild and Gillie s*. It’s like smoke every time you open the internet. It’s absolutely a dark place.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Dec 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the status quo in today’s world, though. To be honest, a man like Patrick Beverley would be neck deep in hate and racism – and he’d be used to it – regardless of how awful it sounds. But that hate spreading to his new life partner? That’s where it crosses a line. The ball’s in his court now.