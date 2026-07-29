Patrick Ewing Breaks Silence With Emotional Message to Knicks Fans Ahead of New NBA Role

Leaving his heart in New York while taking a job with a division rival is a tough balancing act that Patrick Ewing has to do. But he’s showing his bond with the Big Apple is unbreakable. After helping celebrate the franchise’s recent title run as a team ambassador, the legendary Hall of Famer penned a deeply emotional farewell to the organization and its faithful before heading closer to his Georgetown roots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ewing, who spent 15 iconic seasons anchoring the franchise at Madison Square Garden, shared a heartfelt letter on his official X account (@CoachEwing33) to express his gratitude to team leadership, his former colleagues, and the fan base that embraced him for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once a @nyknicks always a @nyknicks,” Ewing wrote above his letter.

“To Mr. Dolan, Leon Rose, William Wesley, the coaches, the players, the front office, and especially the greatest fans in basketball—thank you,” Ewing shared. “Coming back to the Knicks was an incredible honor and a dream come true. Being part of this organization again, celebrating our championship, and sharing those unforgettable moments with the Knicks and the Fans meant the world to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ewing, receiving an honorary championship ring and being a prominent fixture in New York’s championship celebrations marked a full-circle moment for a superstar who defined an era of Knicks basketball.

“New York has always been home,” Ewing noted. “From the day I was drafted to seeing my jersey in the rafters at Madison Square Garden to seeing the celebration after winning the NBA championship, this city has given me memories that will be with me forever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “Thank you again to Mr. Dolan, the entire Knicks organization, my former teammates, and every fan who has supported me through every stage of my journey. Your love and loyalty have meant everything to me.”

Closing out his letter with a lasting vow to the city that raised him, the legendary center reaffirmed where his loyalty ultimately lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll always be a New Yorker, and I’ll always be a Knick,” Ewing stated.

Diehard Knicks fans were moved by Cap’s letter. They responded with equally emotional messages wishing him well for his next chapter in DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Ewing is heading to the Washington Wizards

Ewing’s emotional address serves as a graceful transition into his next chapter in his career. Shortly after he got to celebrate the Knicks’ 2026 title win, on July 4, the Washington Wizards announced that Ewing was joining head coach Brian Keefe’s coaching staff as an assistant alongside veteran strategist Steve Clifford.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move marks a return to the NBA bench for the 11-time All-Star, who brings over two decades of coaching experience to DC. After retiring from his playing career, Ewing spent 14 years serving as an NBA assistant and associate head coach across multiple franchises, including the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets. He last coached at his college alma mater, Georgetown University, till 2023.

This is not just a return to coaching after a three-year gap; he’s coming back to Washington, where he first became a national icon, dating back to the days when he battled Tar Heels titan Michael Jordan in the NCAA championship.

Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, Ewing transformed the Knicks from a struggling franchise into a perennial title contender during the late 1980s and 1990s. Finishing in the top five of NBA MVP voting at least five times between 1988 and 1997, he established the gritty identity of the Knicks that’s still thriving with his physical dominance and tireless work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now joining a revamped Wizards squad looking to reset its culture following a league-worst 17–65 record last season, Ewing will mentor a frontcourt that features top draft picks and established talent like AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, Trae Young, and Kyshawn George.

Though his tactical focus shifts to rebuilding the Wizards into a contender, Ewing’s words ensured Knicks fans know that no matter where his coaching journey leads, his home remains in the Empire State.