Patrick Ewing Leaves Knicks to Pursue Job He Left 23-Year Ago: Report

Just weeks after winning the championship, the New York Knicks had to part ways with center Mitchell Robinson due to cap constraints. But the changes are expected even in the front office, as former center and franchise legend Patrick Ewing is reportedly leaving to return to Washington, D.C. The 63-year-old will return to the sidelines in the upcoming NBA season as part of the Washington Wizards.

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“Georgetown and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has agreed to become an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and head coach Brian Keefe, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s senior insider Shams Charania reported. “Ewing has been in an Ambassador role with the Knicks and now returns on the coaching sidelines in D.C.

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“The Wizards value Ewing’s presence and legendary stature, being able to communicate with veteran stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young and their promising young nucleus led by No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa.”

A return to the capital marks his second stint with the Wizards. Patrick Ewing’s coaching career began with the Wizards during the 2002-03 season under Doug Collins. That campaign also happened to be Michael Jordan’s final season as an NBA player, giving Ewing the unique opportunity to begin his coaching journey while sharing a bench with one of his greatest rivals. He left the job after one season, but spent the next 23 seasons building one of the league’s most respected résumés.

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The Hall of Fame center would join his former boss, Jeff Van Gundy, in Houston for three years before joining Stan Van Gundy’s staff with the Orlando Magic. During his five seasons in Orlando, Patrick Ewing was instrumental in the development of Dwight Howard, who became one of the NBA’s premier defensive players and a perennial All-Star. Ewing later followed Steve Clifford to Charlotte, serving as an assistant coach for the Bobcats and Hornets from 2013 to 2017.

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Then he would return to the NCAA as a head coach to his former team, where he won the 1984 NCAA championship. In fact, even as a coach, he led the Georgetown Hoyas to an unexpected Big East tournament title in 2021. But a losing record following that historic win at Madison Square Garden led to his firing in 2023.

In 2024, he was with the Knicks again, this time serving as an ambassador, a role that involved assisting in both basketball and business operations. While he never won a championship as a player, he finally got to see the franchise crowned champions in 2026. Now, he returns to Washington and gets to be back in D.C., back in coaching and around familiar faces.

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According to ESPN, longtime NBA coach Steve Clifford is also joining the Wizards organization as a coaching advisor. For Patrick Ewing, the opportunity is also a homecoming in more ways than one. Georgetown ties remain strong throughout the Wizards organization today. Team owner Ted Leonsis and vice chairman Zach Leonsis are both Georgetown alumni. In fact, former Hoyas head coach John Thompson III already works within the Wizards organization.