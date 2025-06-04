Patrick Ewing’s Son Responds to ‘Unc’ After Charles Oakley Calls Out Ex Knicks Teammate

New York had dreams, but Indiana brought the destruction. But past this madness, when the Knicks pack their bags to prepare for the offseason, another drama had been brewing behind the scenes. It has much to do with one of the most familiar names missing from the Knicks’ games, Charles Oakley. After the chaotic incident that took place in 2017, the former Knicks player has relentlessly taken shots at his former team and teammates. He finally got one response.

It has been eight years since the former NBA player stepped into Madison Square Garden. Before we talk about what led to that extreme step, here is the reason behind Oakley’s frustration. He had hoped that his former teammate, Patrick Ewing, would have spoken up to show his support for him. He even added how the players against whom he played throughout his career, such as Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller, took his stand. As Ewing didn’t pick a side, Oakley’s disappointment led him to harshly criticize him.

“I guess it goes with [Ewing’s] style of life,” Oakley said on The Jim Jackson Show’ podcast, referring to how it is more to do with Ewing’s nature. Disappointed, he continued, “He’s never been a guy who really when we were down and out in the situation on the court (during) a playoff game … (he) never stepped up. So maybe I shouldn’t expect him to step up so much now, and that’s what’s wrong with a lot of these guys. Use your voice. Don’t let the dollar control you, you control the narrative.” That’s a big allegation, and it didn’t go unanswered either.

While Ewing has maintained his silence on this, his son responded to the situation. “All that aside, Unc(le) is definitely supposed to be at the games. The Garden misses Oak. I’ll leave it at that,” he wrote on Instagram. What led to such a situation?

Here is what happened. Back in 2017, Oakley was sitting a few seats behind Knicks owner James Dolan during a matchup against the Clippers. As per ESPN, Charles allegedly made remarks toward the owner. When security asked him to leave, he reportedly resisted and briefly made physical contact with a guard, leading to a scuffle, his arrest, and assault charges.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing coaches during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have already lifted all the bans after a conversation between Oakley and Dolan. And it was all seemingly thanks to Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s involvement. Amidst all the drama and new development, Reggie Miller has also taken a shot at the Knicks owner.

What did Reggie Miller claim amidst the feuding between Oakley and Dolan?

With the Knicks facing the Pacers in the playoffs, the tension was already high. Adding fuel to the fire, Reggie Miller made an intriguing offer on social media. Sharing a nostalgic photo of himself with Charles Oakley, he stated that the doors of Gainbridge Fieldhouse were open to him. “Y’all don’t want this man in your building, we claiming him!! Charles, you always welcome in Da Fieldhouse!!” he wrote.

After the Pacers secured a spot in the NBA Finals by defeating the Knicks, Miller appeared to take another jab at James Dolan in his congratulatory post to the team. “#CurseOfCharlesOakleyLives,” he wrote in his caption.

The Knicks had previously offered to restore all of Oakley’s rights as an alumnus, but on one condition that he must drop the ongoing lawsuit against Dolan and Madison Square Garden. But we can wait for the time to heal it all! On the other hand, Oakley has also demanded a public apology from the team owner, Dolan.

This feud is far from over! Well, these don’t seem to be happening anytime soon, considering Oakley’s comment for his former teammate Ewing.