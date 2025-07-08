Pau Gasol Sends Message To “Best Friend” 6 Years After Making a Life-Changing Decision

A single message, posted at just the right moment, can reveal more about a person’s journey than a thousand words ever could. Six years ago, Pau Gasol made a decision that would quietly alter the course of his life, not on the basketball court, but far from the spotlight. The former Lakers star, who helped deliver back-to-back championships to Los Angeles and whose jersey now hangs in the rafters, has always been known for his loyalty and depth off the hardwood. Yet, what many don’t realize is that his most profound partnership wasn’t forged under the bright lights of the NBA, but in a far more personal arena.

The story began in 2016 when Gasol publicly announced his relationship with Cat Gasol. Their bond deepened quickly, culminating in two wedding ceremonies in July 2019—one in the United States and another, more private celebration in Spain’s Ampurdan region. The couple has, since then, come a long way in their relationship. So on their sixth anniversary, Pau Gasol took to Instagram to post a deeply heartfelt message.

“Happy anniversary my love! I’m so lucky to have my best friends as my life partner. I love you above and beyond, now and forever.” The post, paired with an image of the couple, was a rare public window into a partnership that has quietly shaped Gasol’s post-basketball world.

Cat Gasol, for her part, has matched Pau’s devotion. On his recent birthday, she posted a romantic Instagram story: “Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are simply the best. I’m more in love with you each year. Te’estimo [Pau Gasol].” However, it was not just Cat who showered Gasol with immense love. The Bryant family was just as cheerful about the 2x NBA champion’s special day.

What did the Bryant family have to say on Pau Gasol’s 45th birthday?

And now, since the heartbreaking loss of Kobe and his daughter Gianna in 2020, Gasol has remained a constant in the Bryant family’s life. He was never just another teammate anyway. He was always “Uncle Pau” to Natalia, Bianca, and Capri. And he has continued to be that steady and loving figure.

So when Gasol turned 45 this Sunday, the love came pouring in. Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful moment on Instagram with Pau and Natalia, writing, “Happy birthday, brother [Pau Gasol]” in Spanish. Natalia added to the warmth, posting a photo of her hugging him with the caption, “Happy birthday, Uncle Pau. We all love you so much.” It’s more than just birthday wishes—it’s a bond that continues to speak volumes. And it could only be a matter of time before the Bryant family comes up with reactions to Cat and Pau Gasol’s anniversary fervor.