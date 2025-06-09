Pau Gasol Shows Gratitude to Carlos Alcaraz as 22YO Spaniard Claims French Open Crown

We all know Pau Gasol as the gentle giant who helped bring back-to-back championships to the Lakers—but post-retirement, he’s found a whole new love on a very different court. Gasol has become a full-time tennis superfan, especially when it comes to fellow Spaniards. For years, he’s followed Rafael Nadal with the dedication of a lifelong supporter. And once Carlos Alcaraz came swinging into the spotlight? Pau jumped on board like a proud big brother. That excitement and admiration for the game—and for Spain’s tennis stars—came rushing back once again after the 2025 French Open clash.

Carlos Alcaraz just gave us a French Open final for the ages. Down two sets and staring down three championship points, he didn’t flinch—he fought. The 22-year-old stormed back to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) in a five-set thriller that had even Spain’s national football team huddled around a phone to watch. And just like that, Alcaraz claimed his fifth Grand Slam title—at the exact same age Rafael Nadal hit that mark. Talk about legendary timing.

Naturally, Pau Gasol wasn’t just watching the French Open final—he was living it. The Lakers legend took to his Instagram Stories right after Carlos Alcaraz’s epic win and posted a shot of Carlitos holding that shiny Grand Slam trophy. Alongside it, he wrote in pure admiration:

“Qué oda al tenis! @carlitosalcarazz. GRACIAS a Carlitos por lo que nos has hecho vibrar esta tarde. Nos has enseñado de nuevo por qué nunca nunca nos debemos rendir. Disfruta de tu segundo Roland Garros, amigo.”

via Imago 2025 Roland-Garros – Men s Single Final

Roughly translated? “What an ode to tennis! Thank you, Carlitos, for what you’ve thrilled us with this afternoon. You’ve taught us again why we should never, ever give up. Enjoy your second Roland Garros, my friend.” That’s Pau in full heart mode.

And this wasn’t just a one-off moment of praise—Pau Gasol isn’t new to the Carlos Alcaraz fan club. In fact, he might be the founding member. Just last month, Gasol flew all the way to Las Vegas to watch an exhibition match between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. Not a Grand Slam. Not a final. An exhibition. That’s how big of a deal Carlitos is to him. And when Alcaraz crushed Jannik Sinner to win the Italian Open in Rome—7-6 (7-5), 6-1—Gasol couldn’t hold back. He reposted Alcaraz’s celebration photo on X and simply wrote: “Vamos, Carlos! 💪🏼 Enhorabuena” (Come on, Carlos! Congratulations). And now, after that wild five-set thriller against Sinner again in the French Open final? You just know Pau was grinning like a proud big brother.

Of course, Gasol’s love isn’t something new. We are all aware of his longtime bond with Rafael Nadal. And it’s more than just sharing Spanish pride; it’s a real friendship. They’ve been spotted together at events, at Nadal’s academy, and even hitting the court. But their favorite hangout spot? The golf course. Yup, what started as a casual interest for Pau turned into a full-blown hobby—thanks in part to Nadal. These two regularly tee off together, swapping stories and laughing it up while working on their swings. Whether it’s clay, hardwood, or green fairways, Gasol’s connection to Spanish greatness is as real as it gets. And just like Nadal, Carlitos also shares a special bond with the NBA stars.

Carlos Alcaraz found inspiration in NBA legends

Carlos Alcaraz tore it up on the tennis court in 2024, but don’t be surprised if you catch him courtside – ahem!- basketball courtside. During his run at the 2024 Miami Open, the Spaniard wasn’t just focused on forehands and footwork. The then-20-year-old, fresh off a win against Lorenzo Musetti, raced against time to catch the Miami Heat take on the Golden State Warriors, squeezing in the game after a whirlwind of post-match duties, as reported by ATP Tour. The clock was ticking, but Alcaraz wasn’t giving up. “Basketball has always had a special place in the heart,” he said—and missing Jimmy Butler in action? Not an option.

His love for the game runs deep—and personal. On day one in Miami last year, Alcaraz showed up in a Michael Jordan tee, and as the week unfolded, it became clear: he wasn’t just a casual fan. He got a front-row seat to see Butler, whom he called one of the most special celebrities he’s ever met. “Those two [Butler and Pau Gasol] have been the most special celebrity encounters I’ve had.” From Las Vegas meetups with Gasol to Heat games with Butler, Carlos wasn’t just watching the NBA—he was learning from it.

What inspired him most wasn’t the flashy moves or clutch shots—it was the mindset. “I admire both him and Pau Gasol because of that winning mentality, their professionalism, because they want to improve every day,” Alcaraz said. But it didn’t stop there. “Above all, I admire that they are great people off the court. That’s really very, very important to me.” And just when you thought his NBA week couldn’t get more star-studded—he capped it off by meeting Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

Pau Gasol’s courtside passion now lives beyond basketball—rooted in greatness, humility, and heart. In Alcaraz, he sees the future of Spanish excellence: a fearless competitor shaped by tennis legends, NBA icons, and a refusal to ever back down.

