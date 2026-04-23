Paul Pierce Breaks Silence on Paternity Lawsuit Amid Child Custody Battle: Report

Paul Pierce has reportedly admitted paternity in an ongoing lawsuit, and the development has quickly escalated into a custody battle over his two-month-old son. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former Boston Celtics star is now seeking joint legal and physical custody, setting up a direct legal clash with the child’s mother. The case marks the latest chapter in a turbulent stretch off the court for the Hall of Famer.

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The lawsuit was filed by Los Angeles-based event director Princess Santhiago, who claims Pierce is the father of her son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce. Earlier reports suggested the 2008 NBA Finals MVP had chosen to stay silent as the case unfolded.

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However, the latest update from TMZ states that Pierce has now formally admitted in court filings that he is the biological father. The same report adds that he is seeking joint legal and physical custody, marking his first official response through legal channels rather than a public statement.

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Santhiago initially filed the lawsuit on January 12, requesting a court-ordered DNA test to confirm paternity. At the time, she sought legal clarity after alleging Pierce had not supported her during the pregnancy.

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After DNA testing confirmed her claims, Santhiago moved for sole legal and physical custody. She is also seeking $29,811 per month in child support, $100,000 in legal fees, and roughly $19,000 in pregnancy-related expenses.

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Paul Pierce’s Instagram Live controversy and recent off-court issues

Paul Pierce’s post-NBA image took a major hit in April 2021 when an Instagram Live stream from an Atlanta house party cost him his ESPN job. The clips went viral almost instantly before Pierce realized what had happened and deleted them, but the damage was already done.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce looks into a video camera on the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Two days later, ESPN cut ties with Pierce, citing a violation of its morality clause. He later called the incident a “huge mistake,” expressing regret for his daughters, but not before the moment turned into viral fodder across social media.

Pierce’s off-court troubles continued in October 2025 when police arrested him on suspicion of DUI after finding him asleep behind the wheel in Los Angeles. Despite these setbacks, Pierce has remained visible publicly, regularly appearing on his former teammate Kevin Garnett’s “KG Certified” podcast to discuss the league.

Pierce’s post-retirement chapter continues to be defined as much by off-court developments as his Hall of Fame career once was by on-court success. With a custody battle now underway following his legal admission, the outcome of this case will likely shape the next phase of his public and personal life.