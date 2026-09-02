Paul Pierce Ordered to Pay $110K in Ex’s Legal Fees After Court Rules in Child Support Case



In a 2008 interview, after becoming a father himself, Pierce spoke about growing up without his own father around. “I want to be the dad that my father never was,” he said, explaining that he wanted to be present for his daughter because he knew what it felt like to grow up without a father. Yet nearly two decades later, the matter of Pierce’s responsibilities toward his other child did not settle privately. It traveled from unanswered messages and a paternity dispute to a California courtroom before a resolution was reached.

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TMZ acquired the court document, which says, “Paul was ordered to pay his ex $8,508 per month for his son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce. The judge did note the order is temporary, and the court still has the authority to change the child support amount as the case proceeds.”

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The documents further read, “In addition, Paul will have to cough up $100K for his ex’s legal fees in the case … and another $10K for her to retain a forensic accountant.”

At first, TMZ had reported that Princess Santiago put forward a $30K monthly support request. She cited Paul Pierce’s nearly $200M NBA earnings as evidence he could afford it. But Pierce argued that support should be closer to $4,145. The gap reflected the central disagreement in the case: Santiago pointed to a career in which Pierce earned roughly $195 million to $203 million in NBA salary, while Pierce pushed back, saying that his playing days could not be used as a measure of what he earns now.

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His financial disclosures, however, showed a more complicated picture. TMZ reported that Pierce averaged about $128,000 per month in 2025 and roughly $165,000 per month during the first six months of 2026, with income coming from commissions, media-related work and other ventures. He also reported receiving $1.5 million from Fox in 2025. Pierce nevertheless maintained that his earning power was declining, noting that although his employment with FS1 had ended in 2021, payments connected to the network were due to stop in September 2026, a change he said would significantly reduce his income.

On the other hand, Pierce claimed he already covers $44K each month in other family payments. That includes $24K for four children and $20K in spousal support.

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He also voluntarily sends Santiago $5K monthly. Santiago, a Los Angeles event planner, reportedly earns over $400K annually. The dispute began in January while she was pregnant with King and requested DNA testing. After King was born on February 6, Santiago sought sole legal and physical custody, nearly $30K in monthly support, $100K in legal fees and contributions toward pregnancy, birth and post-birth expenses.

Notably, Pierce formally acknowledged in April that he was King’s biological father and asked the court for joint legal and physical custody. That detail is important because the fight was not simply over whether he was King’s father; it had developed into a broader dispute over custody, financial support and the extent of his involvement in the child’s life.

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Later in June, Paul Pierce marked Father’s Day with a post showing four of his children. However, King was noticeably absent. Santiago responded with several social media posts and publicly accused the Celtics icon of being an absent father.

“He’s probably been waiting for me to crash out… so here goes. I had enough! My son’s father, Paul Pierce, proudly posted photos of his four children on Father’s Day, yet didn’t bother to ask to see his newborn son, King, on his very first Father’s Day,” she wrote. “King is almost 5 months old and has only been seen by his father twice. Actions speak louder than social media posts. Happy Father’s Day, Paul.”

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Those were Santiago’s allegations, rather than findings made by the court. Pierce, for his part, had already asked for joint legal and physical custody in his April filing.

Meanwhile, the dispute took another turn in August, when court filings obtained by TMZ included alleged text exchanges between the former couple. And one of Santiago’s messages drew an especially striking connection to Pierce’s own words about fatherhood years earlier.

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Paul Pierce’s private messages during son’s child support dispute

According to TMZ’s August reports, Princess Santiago presented messages she said were exchanged between herself and Paul Pierce in recently filed court papers. One exchange dated February 6 was cited in the filings, with Santiago addressing Pierce directly. “I just wanted to let you know that your son is here. He was born today. If you’d like to see him tomorrow, let me know,” she wrote.

According to Santiago’s filing, Pierce did not respond to that message. Nine days later, on February 15, she allegedly wrote again: “I gave you so many chances to do the right thing and not have to go down this path … you’re letting history repeat itself, acting just like your father. My son will not be ignored or treated like the black sheep.”

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That alleged message is particularly notable in light of Pierce’s own history. In his 2008 interview, Pierce had spoken about wondering how his life might have been different if his father had been there to pick him up when he fell or throw a ball with him outside. “I want to be the dad that my father never was,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, in a text from April 13, the Celtics icon allegedly responded, saying, “Just found out today officially that’s my son so anyway I can at least see him.” Santiago’s response was not simply an accusation. She also wrote that she had never kept Pierce from King before or after his birth and added, “I do appreciate you beginning to step forward.”

She then wrote: “Hello and congratulations, Paul. 99.99%. Anyway, you had the opportunity to take the test I paid for either before or after the birth. Instead, you chose not to and ignored my entire pregnancy with him; you prioritized love interests, vacations, other people, and things over your son.”

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Later, in another alleged message dated April 30, Santiago appeared to draw a line under her repeated attempts to involve Pierce. “If you want to be a father to him, cool. If not, I’m not going to beg you,” she wrote.

The messages form only one side of a still-pending family court dispute and should be viewed in that context. Santiago has continued to seek sole legal and physical custody, while Pierce has sought joint custody.

But for now, the judge has landed well below Santiago’s original request. What began with a paternity petition during Santiago’s pregnancy has since grown into a wider dispute over custody, Pierce’s finances and, ultimately, how the former Celtics star’s newest chapter of fatherhood will take shape.