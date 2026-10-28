Paul Pierce Sends Cryptic One-Word Response After Report Claims Celtics Legend Has Just $3,793 a Month Left Amid Court Battle

Paul Pierce refutes the viral claim about his financial status, but with just one word. The former NBA champ bagged millions of dollars during and after his playing years. Now, a TMZ report claims that Pierce is crumbling financially. They even highlighted that the Celtics legend has just $3,793 remaining each month after paying court-ordered child and spousal support amid his ongoing legal dispute with Princess Santiago, his ex-girlfriend.

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Pierce’s response was brief. But the figures behind the report tell a more complicated story.

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Taking to X, Paul Pierce dismissed the reports with one word: “Cap.”Although he offered no further explanation, the post appeared to address the the viral claims surrounding his financial situation.

The response followed two reports published by TMZ on Tuesday, which cited court documents outlining Pierce’s claimed income, assets, and expenses. According to the filings, his average monthly income had fallen from approximately $119,000 to zero in regular salary after his Fox Sports payments ended.

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He reportedly received his final check from the network in August 2026.

However, the documents also reportedly show that Pierce earned around $23,000 in September through interests in other business ventures. That distinction matters: the reported loss of his regular salary does not necessarily mean he has no income whatsoever.

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The dispute centers on whether Pierce can afford additional legal expenses while meeting his existing financial obligations.

His attorney reportedly described him as “drowning financially” and “tapped out” while asking the court to reject Santiago’s request for another $40,000 in legal fees and $10,000 for a forensic accountant to examine his finances, claimed by TMZ.

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The numbers outlined in the reports help explain why the case has attracted attention.

Pierce, once again, as per TMZ, listed approximately $48,000 in monthly personal expenses, including $7,000 for dining out, $5,000 for groceries, $8,000 for childcare, $3,200 for utilities and $3,500 for entertainment. Separately, he reportedly pays around $28,000 in child support and $20,000 in spousal support each month.

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Together, those figures amount to roughly $96,000 in monthly outgoings.

Paul Pierce reportedly declared that he had approximately $300,000 in cash and $3 million in property assets. The $3,793 monthly figure reflects the claimed residual after support payments, as described in the court documents, per TMZ.

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Notably, it is not an independently verified assessment of his overall wealth.

How much did Paul Pierce make in his NBA career?

Paul Pierce’s claimed financial drowning may come across as surprising, considering his NBA earnings.

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He earned approximately $195.1 million in NBA salary across 19 seasons, as per Spotrac. He spent most of his career with Boston before stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers.

His broadcasting career also provided a substantial source of income.

Court documents reportedly listed a $1.5 million base salary for 2025 at Fox Sports, along with another $713,000 for co-hosting duties. Pierce had previously worked for ESPN, which fired him in 2021 after he posted an Instagram Live video that violated the network’s policies.

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His more recent role at Fox Sports ended as the network restructured its programming.

The latest dispute stems from Santiago’s request for additional legal funding and an independent financial review. She has previously questioned whether Paul Pierce fully disclosed the financial records. She sought this, while Pierce’s side argues that his reduced income makes the extra costs difficult to cover.

The court has yet to resolve the latest request.

Paul Pierce’s “Cap” response offers his clearest public rejection of the headlines so far. But it does not explain which specific figures he disputes.

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The court filings describe his claimed cash flow and obligations. They are not, by themselves, a complete, independent valuation of his wealth.

The next development in the legal case may provide a clearer picture of the financial disagreement.