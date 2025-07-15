Paul Pierce Shares Strong Realization After Ruthless Decision Leaves Joy Taylor & 9 Others In Jeopardy

This is a shakeup no one saw coming. It’s that time of the year that the fate of daytime programming is decided. At Fox, major changes struck its sports arm, Fox Sports 1. Joy Taylor was let go from the network but instead of replacing her or continuing her shows with the same panel, FS1 has axed at least three shows. Among them is the weekday sports program, Speak. It’s panel isn’t being moved around either. According to latest reports, Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson’s contracts won’t be renewed either. So what’s next for Paul Pierce? Even he’d like to know.

For The Truth, it hits a little harder. Pierce left ESPN on bitter terms and immediately found a job at FS1 only to lose his co-host, Skip Bayless. He continued on Speak but the show has only lasted one season until the news.

Since the news of the cancellation, Paul Pierce has broken his silence. He was on vacation with his kids in his latest Instagram posts. During that he posted a couple of Stories with a view of the pool and the sunny weather while he spoke behind the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Man god is good y’all. God is good. I appreciate all of y’all supporting me in this last year on the show man. Just want y’all to know it’s all love. Love y’all man,” He told fans.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce) Expand Post

Until this point there’s no direct statement from FS1. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Speak, Breakfast Ball and The Facility which combined for six hours of their weekday programming was cancelled. It appears that at least Pierce got the confirmation and he had to respond to all the concern about his future.

He’s so far undecided too. He still has Ticket & The Truth on KG Certified as well as Truth After Dark with his ride or die, Kevin Garnett. But it’s yet to be seen what happens to Paul Pierce’s sportscasting career.

Another chapter closes for Paul Pierce

It’s another abrupt end to Paul Pierce’s sportscasting stint. He was previously on ESPN but an explicit rant on an Instagram Live got him fired in 2023. FS1 signed him in early 2024, initially to join Skip Bayless on Undisputed. Until Bayless too was unexpectedly let go and the Undisputed panel continued as Speak.

USA Today via Reuters Sports: The ESPYS-Red Carpet, Jul 10, 2019 Los Angeles, CA, USA Former basketball player Paul Pierce arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2019 15:25:42, 13029906, NPStrans, Paul Pierce, TopPic, ESPYS-Red Carpet PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 13029906

Speak came in jeopardy too when Joy Taylor, Skip Bayless, and more Fox execs were named in a series of lawsuits. Amid that, FS1 decided to get a clean break. That’s the end for Speak too as its anchors won’t be brought back. Breakfast Ball’s Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, Danny Parkins and The Facility’s Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones, Chase Daniel’s contracts reportedly won’t be renewed either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After thanking his fans, Pierce revealed his immediate feelings about this situation but also remains positive. “Just ask God to give me a sign and look what happened,” Pierce revealed in the immediate Story where it started raining on his sunny poolday in the previous post because he asked for it. “It started raining. It was sunny as hell out here. I said ‘God give me a sign, bro, what’s next.’ God is so real the wind start blowing down. I look up, it’s a rainbow. I can’t make this up. God is real. The wind started blowing, sunny as hell out here and I look up and there’s a rainbow.”

Pierce didn’t show himself on camera but showed the rainbow that shone in the rains. He followed up with a post where it’s sunny once more, stating, “Next chapter loading.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We can still get Pierce’s viral hot takes on sports on KG Certified and more offbeat comments on Truth After Dark. But if he plans to come back to sportscasting outside of ESPN and Fox, there’s some potential in NBC and Amazon’s new NBA broadcasting teams.