Paul Pierce Trolls Knicks Fans With ‘Special’ Rating After Spotting the One Thing He Couldn’t Hate

In the world of sports commentary, few names bring the same mix of credibility and controversy as Paul Pierce. The Hall of Famer and 2008 NBA Finals MVP has transitioned seamlessly from basketball court dominance to media firestarter, giving his unfiltered takes that break the headlines while annoying a certain fan base. Known as “The Truth” during his playing years, Pierce now deals in trolling; Knicks supporters have grown to be his favorite target. This time, Knicks fans cannot avoid the criticism.

His disdain for New York’s basketball faithful is hardly new, but this postseason offered him the perfect runway. As the Knicks stormed past his beloved Celtics and danced their way into the Eastern Conference Finals, his peers looked on with a mix of disbelief and disgust. Yet, even amid the chaos and confetti, one aspect of the Knicks’ playoff run forced him to pause, and that moment surprisingly came when the Pacers beat them 4-2 in the series and will now face the Thunder, starting this week, for the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson’s effort, or the emergence of OG Anunoby, did not make Pierce flinch. Not even the Knicks’ playoff performance against the Celtics counted. During a scathing segment on Speak, he declared, “This is my last day trolling them. You fans are delusional. You’re appreciative, I get it, but you get an F-plus from me. F-freaking-plus, fans. F-freaking-plus for throwing trash and not being considerate to other fans that come to your arena…” But there’s something that weakens his heart.

The gathering of celebrities courtside softened his views, temporarily, as he possibly bashed them for one last time this season and was certainly not ordinary. “The only reason you got the plus is because y’all have some pretty cool celebrities.” From Chris Rock to Ben Stiller to Tracy Morgan, Madison Square Garden’s A-list buzz attracted an unusual compliment from Pierce, but what was next was no one expected.

The New York Knicks were thoroughly outclassed in Game 6 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, suffering a 125-108 defeat that ended their season and dreams of an NBA Finals return. Despite entering the playoffs with momentum and a star-studded lineup, the Knicks crumbled under the Indiana Pacers’ relentless pace and defensive pressure. Paul Pierce’s rant, laced with venom and backhanded words, quickly went viral.

It marked the culmination of Pierce’s month-long trolling campaign, which began with a failed bet. He walked 18 miles to FS1 studios in slippers and a bathrobe following the Celtics’ defeat to the Knicks. The loss served as a reality check, and Paul Pierce held no silence and took it to the forefront.

Rivalry reignited: Paul Pierce vs Knicks fans takes on new dimensions

Pierce’s most recent rage isn’t just about the playoffs. It’s a part of a long and sad past. Playoff games against the Knicks affected his Celtics career. Even after retiring as a player, Pierce maintains his competitive edge. The recent performance of the Knicks seems to fuel his competitive edge, motivating him to capitalize and target them.

For Pierce, the dislike is generational and geographical. For Knicks fans, the team is more than just a squad. For them, it’s a symbol of everything. And for Pierce, he just looks at a chance to challenge them. And Pierce has often called Knicks fans delusional. “For trolling me, you get an F-plus for celebrating in the streets like you just won a championship parade against the Celtics.”

Beneath these mercs and mic drops lies a truth, pun intended, about the evolving role of NBA pundits. Pierce may be clowning fans today, but tomorrow he’ll be back, breaking down plays and highlighting team flaws. It’s that duality, respected analyst, and an unapologetic instigator that keeps audiences logged in, even though it means targeting the New York Knicks fans who have always been passionate about their colors.

Despite the Knicks fans’ disappointment following a 4-2 loss to the Pacers this year, Pierce’s recent criticism ensures their rivalry with him endures, regardless of the situation. In the words of “The Truth” himself: “So, until next year, fans, Knicks fans, I’m signing off. I’m putting my troll hat away till next year. Until I see y’all again versus the Indiana Pacers or the Boston Celtics, take this home. F-you.”