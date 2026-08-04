Penny Hardaway Dreads Victor Wembanyama Will Take Team USA Down Without LeBron James, Stephen Curry

The summer of 1996 belonged to Team USA. On home soil in Atlanta, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and young Shaquille O’Neal led a roster that looked untouchable. Nearly three decades later, that dominance feels far less certain. As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympics, one question towers above the rest. Is the world, precisely France under Victor Wembanyama‘s leadership, going to dominate the USA?

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Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway shared his opinion with Malika Andrews on ESPN NBA Today. Andrews first pointed to Wemby as the biggest challenge waiting for Team USA in 2028. No one has forgotten an emotional Victor after France lost the gold medal match against Stephen Curry & Co. in the 2024 Paris Olympics. And that itself could turn into motivation for the 22-year-old.

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“I think it’s going to be a team deal. You got Bam and those guys who are going to be there. Maybe even Jalen Duren, who played for me,” Hardaway shared. “Those guys are going to be ready to play. They understand who Victor is. Like you said, those tears were something that you have to go through. Defeat comes before victory. But I hope not in the Olympics against us in 2028.”

Penny Hardaway has closely observed the Detroit Pistons star, Jalen Duren. The Olympian was Duren’s coach at the University of Memphis. Therefore, he understands the potential and talent he brings to the floor. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo has established himself as one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA.

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Moreover, these stars play against Victor Wembanyama for well above 6 months during the NBA regular season. However, going up against Wemby in the Les Bleus hues won’t be easy. Especially with Stephen Curry and LeBron James likely not being a part of the 2028 squad, the task would be mammoth.

“I’m not sure,” the NBA legend told Malika Andrews while talking about the possibility of Curry and James making it to the 2028 Olympics team. “It’s going to take something very special for those guys to come out and try it one more time.”

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Now, Penny Hardaway still believes that Team USA will bag the gold medals in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “But the world has definitely caught up. Back in ’96, the world had not caught up to us,” he pointed out.

“Now, watching these guys dominate the league, their confidence is really high, and they feel like they can beat us,” Hardaway added. “If it weren’t for an unbelievable Steph Curry showing, which he always shows up with, and rallying us, it could have been the other way. But thank God for those guys.”

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Stephen Curry turned the Paris 2024 final into his own masterpiece as Team USA beat France 98-87 for a fifth straight Olympic gold and a record 17th title. He poured in 24 points, buried 8 shots from deep, including 4 late daggers, and crushed France’s comeback hopes.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker scored 15, and LeBron James finished with 14. Had it not been for these stars, Victor Wembanyama & Co. might have turned the tables in France’s favor.

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Victor Wembanyama, as many strongly claim, is an unprecedented force in basketball. Moreover, it is not a secret what he can do when he puts his mind and soul into it. In the 2024-25 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs finished 13th in the regular season. The following season, Wembanyama & Co. walked into the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to dread the 2026 DPOY for the 2028 LA Olympics.