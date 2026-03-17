“ Pis*** Me Off”: Charles Barkley Holds ESPN and Ex-Employers Accountable for Hindering 13-Year Dream

The corporate blockade has been overcome. Now Charles Barkley gets to tick an item of his bucket list while keeping ESPN on its toes with a potential retirement. Chuck’s grievances with the Disney/ABC-owned network is well-documented. One of them was about depriving him of the legendary Dick Vitale’s presence during March Madness. Now he gets to work with his hero. And it’s all thanks to ESPN.

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While in Dayton for the Final Four, his second gig with Vitale this season, he checked in with his Rockets teammate, Tim McCormick on Go Blue Hoops. Chuck may have finally realized a long-held broadcasting dream, but he had to make a trademark jab at the industry’s power players.

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Barkley revealed that the opportunity to call a game alongside legendary college basketball voice Dick Vitale was a moment thirteen years in the making, consistently derailed by executive interference. “I had been trying for 13 years to work a game with Dick Vitale,” Barkley told McCormick. “And TNT and CBS—uh, ESPN blocked it forever, which pis*** me off to be honest with you.”

Chuckster inconsistently places the blame on all three networks involved. While TNT and CBS share the March Madness media rights, ESPN did not. Dick Vitale covered regular college games while Charles Barkley, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson join CBS for the tournaments.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 25, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Shaquille O’Neal (left), Ernie Johnson (lc), Chris Weber (rc), and Charles Barkley (right) on the TNT set at the 2012 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars competition at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The frustration boiled over for Barkley. The stalemate only broke when Chuck was officially the sportscasting legend’s colleague. “Finally, we went over to ESPN this year. The guy from ESPN, Tim Corrigan, said, ‘Man, I hear you’ve always wanted to work a game with Dick Vitale.’ I said, ‘I would love to, man. I’ve been trying, but TNT and CBS, ESPN were blocking it.’ And we did the Indiana-Kentucky game, and it was incredible, man. It was an honor and a privilege to work with him.”

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ESPN went a step further when Tim Corrigan offered, “What if we fix it where you can work a NCAA game?” Chuck’s response was “That’d be even better.”

On March 17, Dick Vitale will call his first NCAA tournament game in five decades. It’s thanks to Chuck’s relentless campaign that reached ESPN.

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Charles Barkley’s list of complaints gets longer

The friction between major sports networks, specifically the rights-sharing agreement between CBS/TNT and the standalone dominance of ESPN, often prevents talent from crossing over for marquee events. Barkley’s grievance centers on the idea that these blocks did a disservice to fans.

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TNT and ESPN have most prominently collaborated on All-Star Weekend for years. That’s how we get Stephen A. Smith and Kenny Smith having a three-point shootoff.

The $72 billion NBA media rights deal overturned that. TNT was shut out of the NBA, an outcome Chuck has repeatedly slammed Turner Sports for botching. They still held its college basketball rights which Chuck will return to cover. Their flagship show, Inside the NBA was licensed to ESPN making SAS and Dickie V direct colleagues of the Inside Guys. However, Chuck was mad that TNT didn’t directly inform them about this deal.

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Barkley still held a contentious relationship with ESPN. From not wanting to ‘work like a dog‘ under them, he complained about the limited, sporadic schedule of Inside the NBA.

Lately, Chuck’s also mad at NBC and Prime Video for making NBA viewing inconvenient and expensive to fans. In contrast, he praises CBS’ handling of the NCAA Tournament. “CBS do a great job of giving us, ‘Hey, here is the Midwestern Conference. Here’s the CA.’ And that’s the way you kind of browse up,” Chuck said about CBS highlighting mid-major programs that struggle for airtime.

Perhaps his dream to work with Vitale was the best thing to come out of this deal. Barkley emphasized that despite the corporate friction, his motivation was rooted in a deep respect for Vitale’s legacy and a shared humility regarding their success in sports media. While Chuck celebrated the eventual breakthrough that allowed him to work the Indiana-Kentucky game and now the NCAA Tournament First Four with Dick Vitale, he remained critical of the years wasted by corporate posturing.