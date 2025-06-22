Pistons Legend Admits Humiliating Kobe Bryant 40 Times as Past Encounters Resurface

Everyone’s got a Kobe Bryant story—that’s just the kind of impact he had. Years later, his presence is still felt, still echoing through NBA locker rooms and memories. Like that time Iman Shumpert was locking him up through three quarters, only for Kobe to casually tap him and say he’d had a great game, with 12 minutes still left to play. And turning the game upside down in the final quarter. Moments like that defined Kobe, and almost everyone who crossed paths with him has one to share. Now, another former teammate is speaking up—but this time, it’s not Kobe who shines in the story.

You can’t talk ’90s hoops without John Salley popping up somewhere in the mix. One of his most iconic moments? Being part of that fierce “Bad Boys” Pistons squad that bullied their way past MJ’s Bulls and won it all in 1989—yeah, that team. Salley carved out an 11-season career, played for five teams including the Pistons and Heat, and put up 7 points and 4.5 rebounds a game over 748 regular-season appearances. Oh, and let’s not forget—he’s got four championship rings to his name. And just like everyone else who’s crossed paths with greatness, yep—Salley’s got a Kobe story too.

John Salley didn’t just share a locker room with Kobe—he went head-to-head with him almost every day. While talking to DJ Vlad, Salley opened up about how, during that 1999–2000 Lakers season—his final year in the league—he and Kobe played one-on-one daily. When asked how many of those 30 to 40 games he actually won, Salley didn’t even hesitate. “Every single one, every single one,” he said with a grin. His secret? “We’re going to play one game, one-on-one, my ball first—I did it every day, and he knew.”

via Getty

But what stood out even more than the games was Kobe’s work ethic. Salley remembered, “He was still the last to leave the gym… he was the first in the gym and he was the last to leave the gym.” Since Salley didn’t have the media attention or the same rush as the younger stars, he used those matchups to get in shape—just backing Kobe down, throwing up hook shots, and trying to keep up. “It’s crazy,” he said, reflecting on those sessions. But really, it just adds to the legend. Because even when he lost, Kobe never stopped grinding.

While some might’ve brushed off John Salley’s one-on-one stories as just old head talk, Salley swears Kobe Bryant himself backed it up. “We get on The Best Damn Sports Show, and I said, ‘Kobe, we played one-on-one every day. Who won?’ And he shakes his head and goes, ‘He beat me,’” Salley recalled. “They were like, ‘That’s a true story?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, he’s seven feet tall, never let me win.’”

But here’s the twist—during a 2016 interview, when Kobe was asked if anyone’s ever beaten him one-on-one, he didn’t hesitate. “No one. That’s what I do,” he said, as reported by SLAM. And well, with Kobe no longer here to settle the score himself, we may never know the full truth.

John Salley calls Kobe the greatest Laker ever

John Salley might’ve only spent one season with Kobe Bryant, but the respect he built for the young star never faded. On Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, Salley didn’t hold back when asked about Kobe’s place among Laker legends. “Even though Jerry West was on the squad, the greatest Laker of all time is Kobe Bryant,” he said, tearing up. For Salley, it wasn’t just about Kobe’s 18 All-Star selections or his on-court dominance—it was about how Kobe showed up every single day. “He’s going to the games, he is not talking smack about anything… I’m sure he has some say-so,” Salley added, admiring Kobe’s quiet command.

Salley saw the discipline up close, too—even off the court. When he invited the whole Lakers squad to a club in Miami, expecting Kobe to pass, he was stunned when the 20-year-old actually showed up. But Kobe wasn’t there to party—he sat by himself, calm and composed, still managing to have all the women Salley brought over swooning. “It’s crazy,” Salley laughed, recalling how Kobe handled fame with poise even as a young All-Star. That kind of focus was rare, even among pros. From late-night gym sessions to club outings, Kobe’s eyes were always on a bigger goal.

Even the behind-the-scenes locker room moments spoke volumes. On the team’s private jet, Salley once overheard teammates—Ty Lue, among others—talking smack about Kobe. Curious, he slid into the seat beside him. Kobe looked up and coolly said, “No, I’m listening to them. They think I’m on.” Salley asked if it bothered him, and Kobe just shook it off: “Nah, I know who likes me and who doesn’t. I’m cool with that. I don’t hang out with them anyway. My friends are in Italy.” That kind of maturity at 21? That’s exactly why Salley—and so many others—saw Kobe as the greatest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad