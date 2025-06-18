Pistons Legend Comforts Larsa Pippen Against Rising Backlash Over Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Larsa Pippen is currently dating Jeff Coby, whom she met in January early this year. Apparently, the relationship is so strong that there are rumors of wedding bells later this year. Yet, the RHOM star’s previous relationship with Marcus Jordan still gets the limelight. Either due to her comments on the hit series RHOM or certain accusations from a YouTuber. But this time, the mother of four has support from John Salley.

It’s not the first time that the former teammate of Scottie Pippen has defended Larsa. It was back in 2022, on the DJ Vlad channel, where the former Pistons star defended the age gap between Marcus and his then-girlfriend. “Larsa Pippen literally doesn’t have to tell or have a conversation with anybody she hasn’t connected to…” That sentiment of siding with the mother of the four is still true even today. That’s why in another DJ Vlad interview, the 61-year-old was in Larsa Pippen’s corner.

This time, the support from Salley would mean a lot as DJ Vlad was called out by the RHOM star. Larsa felt, she was wrongly blamed for Marcus Jordan’s DUI arrest. For context, back in February this year, the son of the Bulls legend was arrested for DUI, resisting law enforcement, and even caught with a questionable substance. Since Larsa Pippen and Marcus had already broken up, there was no sense in calling the former responsible. Even Salley felt so.

“I just said that about Shaq’s kid, that Michael Jordan’s son, you know. It’s a heavy crown to carry, man. You get to be human, but you’re human with a magnifying glass on you, so you know if you put the magnifying glass and the sun is on you, you’re going to get burnt.” The 4x NBA champion continued, “So that’s what happened with Michael’s son, it’s just so much happening that eventually he was going to get burnt.”

Salley denied any involvement of Larsa Pippen in Marcus’ actions. But it was another former star and DJ Vlad who had no issues blaming the RHOM star. Which led to Pippen calling the YouTuber out.

Decoding Larsa Pippen’s viral chat screenshot

Two months ago, on X, DJ Vlad shared an apparent screenshot of his chat with Larsa Pippen. Vlad tweeted Monday morning, writing, “Larsa Pippen called me a f——- loser.” The chat from the 50-year-old was, “You gotta stop talking about me you f——- loser.” The screenshot was trending for a while, and DJ Vlad even responded, with just two words: “or what?” Since then, there has been no public back-and-forth that any parties have shared. But what led to Marcus’ ex reaching out to the YouTuber?

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

After Marcus’s arrest, Vlad in his interview very boldly stated, “Somehow I blame Larsa Pippen for all this. I don’t know why.” The person on the other side of it was none other than Gilbert Arenas, who agreed. “Me too. Like, I don’t care. Somehow, I feel she’s to blame for all this.” Agent Zero doubled down with even more heat. He painted a picture of Marcus living the carefree life of a rich kid—until Larsa entered the frame.

That’s why Larsa Pippen set the record straight by sending a DM to DJ Vlad. She also has seemingly moved on from Marcus and now potentially could get married this year-end. For now, the official date is not out yet, but Larsa seems ready to settle down and move on from the Jordan chapter, for good.