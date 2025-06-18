Pistons Legend Warns Larsa Pippen Will Suffer Consequences of Her Decision After Scottie Pippen Divorce

Being together for 19 years and parents to 4 children, Larsa Pippen described being “trapped” in her marriage. Even Scottie Pippen claimed that behind the scenes, cracks were forming, and it didn’t end in the headlines. The divorce was first filed in 2016, but they stayed together, eventually separating in 2021. Since then, Larsa’s relationship has gained limelight and often drawn scrutiny towards her. Many former players were never on board with her dating Michael Jordan’s son, apart from one former player.

John Salley, even in 2022, on the DJ Vlad channel, the former Pistons star defended the age gap between Marcus and his then-girlfriend. “Larsa Pippen literally doesn’t have to tell or have a conversation with anybody she hasn’t connected to…” Since then, DJ Vlad and the RHOM star have reached a state of loggerheads, and their beef was not behind closed doors. The YouTuber reiterated the situation to the 4x NBA champion.

“She went in on me, she told Jason he can’t be friends with me anymore, and so forth. So I responded, I said, ‘Dear Larsa Pippen, I’ll stop talking about you in interviews if you remove Pippen from your last name and go back to Larsa Younan. Deal?'” Salley explained why the dating circles seem similar to any celebrity.

“It’s a fishbowl, and only a certain amount of food comes down, and it’s in a fishbowl. They live in a fishbowl.” The former ‘Bad Boy’ continued, “If you walk up and somebody goes, ‘Oh my god, you’re beautiful, how you doing?’ And she goes, ‘Larsa. And they’d say like Pippen?’ and you like ‘Yeah that’s me.’ Now the person has already in their brain what they think about her without even knowing. And two, she can’t really do anything. So whatever is in the fishbowl, you’re going to eat.”

So, Salley states that the last name association with Pippen brings familiarity and baggage wherever she goes. It’s not just Salley with whom DJ Vlad discussed this topic. Another former star shared his thoughts and was brutal with his assertion.

Larsa Pippen gets notice from Agent Zero

This is not the first time Vlad has made demands like these. As he feels that the mother of 4 private life draws too much negative attention. Even before this beef, the 50-year-old actress had agreed to change her name on one condition. At the time, she was dating Marcus Jordan and explained that if she gets married soon, she will drop the Pippen name.

Even though she is not with the Bulls legend’s son anymore, she has been in a relationship since the start of the year with Jeff Coby. Mind you, the current partner is also younger (31YO) and a former pro-baller. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas feels that she has been a bad influence on Michael Jordan’s son. He even seemingly accused the Real Housewives of Miami star of ruining two big names.

“As soon as I seen him in Paris and they caught him the first time, I didn’t even say Marcus. I said, ‘That damn Pippen.’ This is crazy, like I can’t even say Pippen anymore. That Larsa—hey, can you please drop the good Pippen name?” After hearing the thoughts of DJ Vlad and Arenas, Larsa Pippen did send a DM.”You gotta stop talking about me you f——- loser.” Yet in the recent interview, Vlad brought up the topic of Larsa Pippen once again.