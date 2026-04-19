“Plan on Winning”: Ex-Pistons Hc, Battling Cancer for 5th Time, Refuses to Give Up Hope

Just over a year ago, he walked into Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson and received a standing ovation before he even sat down. After nearly two years away from the microphone while battling four different types of cancer, he was back at courtside where he belonged. “This is like my Super Bowl,” he said, near tears. “To be able to sit at courtside, doing games, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation.” Now, just fourteen months after that triumphant return, Dick Vitale must summon that same fighting spirit all over again for a fifth time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vitale, 86, the Hall of Fame broadcaster and former Detroit Pistons head coach, announced on Monday that he has melanoma in his lung and liver cavity. He added that he will start immunotherapy to combat the diagnosis. In a statement released through ESPN, Vitale drew on the full weight of everything he has already survived. “I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer,” Vitale said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m four-for-four, and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five. I am truly overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers, and messages I’ve received from so many people. I’m incredibly blessed to have my family beside me, and my ESPN family — led by Chairman Jimmy Pitaro — has been absolutely terrific. Their support has inspired me to keep fighting, and I will do everything in my power to win another battle. The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic.”

Furthermore, he took to social media and responded to ESPN’s reporting on his condition. Vitale made his intentions plain in direct fashion: “I’ll fight with all my heart to win this cancer challenge I face as I have melanoma on lungs and liver. … I plan on winning my 5th battle with Cancer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Record That Demands Respect

The diagnosis followed ten days of exhaustive testing. It included a PET scan, a CAT scan, two MRIs, a biopsy, and multiple rounds of bloodwork, which he anxiously awaited. He had been open with his followers about the anxiety of waiting, writing the night before results came in that he “can’t sleep” with worry. But when the news arrived, difficult as it was, the response was vintage Vitale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dick thanks the entire staff. After six weeks of 35 radiation treatments on longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale’s vocal cords, he will await his results and continue to rest his cords for the next 6 weeks. Vitale, 84, gave thanks to the entire staff at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Radiation Center at University Parkway in Sarasota. Photographed Friday morning, September 1, 2023.

After a nearly two-year absence due to his fourth cancer battle, Vitale returned to calling college basketball games for ESPN in February 2025 and recently wrapped up his 46th year at the network, signing a contract through the 2027-28 season that puts him on the cusp of a remarkable 50 years with ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond broadcasting, he raised more than $100 million through his Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. There is an upcoming annual Gala on May 1 that will bring together figures from across the sports world to continue that mission. “At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” he said.

Last summer, Vitale offered advice that resonates now more than ever: “If you know somebody battling cancer, really take a moment, send them a text message, something encouraging, send them a prayer. Because I know what it did for me. It lifted me big time in some of my darkest moments.” The basketball world answered that call Monday with an outpouring of love. Now it is Vitale’s turn to answer cancer’s challenge once more, and based on his record, betting against him has never been a smart move.