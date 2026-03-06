“Play Your Damn Role”: Heat Legend Sends Strong Message to Deandre Ayton Over Lakers Gap

The makings of a championship team in the NBA doesn’t come down to assembling the best players together. A successful culture involves acceptance. Most players will sacrifice some parts of their game to help the team thrive. Deandre Ayton’s comments about not wanting to be Clint Capela stood against those principles. Heat legend Udonis Haslem relayed a warning to the Lakers center in retaliation. Either choose winning or yourself.

Haslem spent time with Miami when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh came together. Likewise, the team created a system around them. Every other player on the roster had a certain set of jobs to help polish their schemes. “The other 12 of us did not have the role we wanted,” said Haslem.

Likewise, with Deandre Ayton’s situation, UD clarified what the Lakers need from him. It might be the skillset of a big man who secures rebounds and approaches every play with max effort. The Lakers believe unlocking Ayton’s toughness and making him relentless will take them closer to being a winning team. Haslem’s warning to him for rejecting the role didn’t account for Ayton’s personal differences with the Lakers’ coaching staff.

“To Deandre Ayton, you’re talking about buying in. I understand you might not be Clint Capela but that is a losing mentality. If this is what your team needs from you to put them in a position to win a championship, then you have to buy in and play your role… Deandre Ayton. Play your damn role and get your ring or not,” Haslem added.

Ayton’s performances have gone hand-in-hand with his involvement in the Lakers’ offense. To be fair, the Lakers have lost just once when the former Suns center scores 20 or more. But a big reason behind it is the effort Deandre Ayton throws towards rebounding when getting a decent amount of shots.

But that can’t be every game. His effort can’t be subject to how much the ball is being fed to him. Yet, Deandre Ayton’s inconsistencies have led JJ Redick to take some bold actions this season.

Deandre Ayton holds his career in his hands

Lakers head coach JJ Redick hasn’t hesitated to make some big adjustments during games. He watches every player closely. On several occasions in recent games, Deandre Ayton has been the focus. Notably, Redick has opted to use Jaxson Hayes, a mobile and high-energy center in the closing minutes rather than Ayton on nights when his effort just isn’t there.

The Lakers’ backup center has outperformed Ayton in his limited minutes at times. Furthermore, the Lakers record a significantly better defensive rating with Hayes over Deandre Ayton. This doesn’t come down to skill. Hayes knows exactly what he is supposed to do every night. He understands that doing the little things gives the Lakers the best shot at winning.

That hasn’t registered with Ayton yet. And it could cost him his future in the league. The same issues have persisted with Ayton across multiple teams now. The Lakers, with cap space next season, could look to replace DA with a physically imposing center. It could cost less while giving the Lakers a player to fill their weaknesses. Deandre Ayton is capable of being that.

But it comes down to his mindset. Former Celtics star Kendrick Perkins offered some advice to Ayton.

“You know what Deandre Ayton hasn’t accepted yet? That he’s not Beyoncé. MFer, you’re not irreplaceable. You’re not Beyoncé, You’re not irreplaceable. Your a— could be replaced. There’s about 10 MFers can do what they want Deandre Ayton to do: rim running, lob threats. They on their way in these next couple of drafts,” said the former NBA champion.

What do you think is the answer for Ayton to be happy with the Lakers? Let us know your views in the comments below.