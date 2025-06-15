“Playing Like That?”: Shaquille O’Neal Didn’t Mince Words About Dijonai Carrington After WNBA Star’s Draft Truth

What does it take to leave Shaquille O’Neal speechless? For DiJonai Carrington, it’s just another milestone on a remarkable journey. In 2024, the Dallas Wings star wowed fans by surpassing 1,000 career points against the Sparks — a moment that showcased her elite talent and unshakable drive. Raised in an athletic family, Carrington has been turning heads since college, collecting accolades with confidence and flair. So when Shaq heard her inspiring draft story, even he was left in awe.

At 27, DiJonai Carrington’s talent almost ticks the speed, the strength, and the way she commands the court. But it’s more than just athleticism. There’s a presence about her, something that shines just as brightly off the court. That’s exactly what caught Reebok’s attention. And there’s a connection—Shaq. As the brand looked to expand its roster of strong, inspiring women, their search naturally led to Carrington. She just fit — effortlessly.

In Netflix’s Power Moves, which follows Shaq and Allen Iverson’s push to bring Reebok back to its roots, there’s a quiet but powerful moment that says it all: she wasn’t just chosen, she was meant to be there. When Reebok’s marketing manager, Collin Bell, sat down with Shaquille O’Neal at his home to go over potential players, he pulled up a clip of DiJonai Carrington in action. Shaq was straight: “I like it, yeah, I like her.” Next, as the 4-time NBA champ watched her play, his reaction said it all.

“She’s a second-round player like that?” Shaq asked, visibly surprised. And then, with a grin, he added, “She’s got that dawg in her, too.” That moment, captured in episode 3 of Power Moves, spoke volumes. In just a few short years, Carrington had gone from a second-round pick to one of the league’s most skilled and respected players. It didn’t take long for Shaq to make his decision: Go ahead was the signal.

Soon after, the cameras followed Bell as he met with Carrington to talk through the deal. And the fit felt right. Her values, her grit, her vision — it all aligned. “When Reebok approached me, I felt like it was meant to be,” Carrington shared. “They’re selective with who they choose. They’re not just picking anybody… They see me, and I see them.”

At the time Reebok recruited DiJonai Carrington, she was making waves with the Connecticut Sun, averaging 12.7 points and 5.0 rebounds during the 2024 WNBA season. Her impact on both ends of the court earned her a spot on the 2024 All-Defensive First Team. Then, in February, she was traded to the Dallas Wings — a fresh chapter in her rising career. Just two months later, in April, she signed a multi-year deal with Reebok. Following the announcement, she sat in conversation with NBA legend Allen Iverson, making the moment even more special.

What was Allen Iverson’s advice for DiJonai Carrington?

When Shaquille O’Neal was named President of Basketball Operations at Reebok, Allen Iverson took on the role of Vice President. As seen in the docuseries, both have been working hard to uplift the brand, starting with bringing impactful athletes like themselves onto the roster. Dink Pate, Angel Reese, and others have also signed with Reebok.

During Carrington’s conversation with the Philadelphia 76ers legend, she noticed something that reminded her of the ongoing disparity in both the men’s and women’s leagues. “He has his big ‘three’ chain, and I have my little Tiffany necklace. I’m like ‘you did not have to stunt on me like that. There’s many more opportunities now for WNBA players, but the disparity between the NBA and the WNBA contracts and endorsements is sickening, honestly,”’ she said.

There is a huge gap in salaries and opportunities between the NBA and the WNBA. Sharing a few words of wisdom and support to motivate her, Iverson said, “Be you, yeah, rock out. I’m definitely on your team, you know what I mean?” “’Cause I think this is where your home’s supposed to be,” he told the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player.

However, as Carrington highlighted, times have changed. The focus and spotlight have shifted toward the WNBA, too, which is now brimming with opportunities. More than just expansion, this has become a mission by Reebok to build meaningful connections with the athletes, and these efforts seem to be working.