Prayers Pour In for Family of Magic Johnson’s Former MSU Coach After Unexpected Death News

One of the greatest mentors who created generations of basketball talent is no more. Fred Paulsen, an understated basketball coach, passed away on the night of August 6. According to the reports by his family, his death was unexpected. Coach Paulsen has developed so much talent in his career, it’s easy to lose track of his immeasurable influence. Countless basketball stars broke out his Paulsen’s Tutelage, including Magic Johnson, who spent his prime college career under Paulsen.

The family of Fred Paulsen announced his sudden demise in a Facebook post stating, “We are heartbroken to share that Fred Paulsen passed away unexpectedly last evening. We were truly blessed to have spent meaningful time with him over the past three years, and we will forever cherish those memories. Fred will be dearly missed. He will be remembered as one of the greatest coaches, a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a loyal friend. We are still trying to process this sudden loss and appreciate your thoughts and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

In his early career, Paulsen was an assistant on the 1979 national championship Michigan State team, led by Magic Johnson. Michigan beat Indiana, who were led by Larry Bird, in the finals, marking the start of the great rivalry between the two superstars.

Fred was later an assistant and head coach at Custer High School in the late 1990s through the mid-2000s. Before his passing, he was an assistant coach at St. Thomas More.

While Magic went to Los Angeles to spend his entire career with the Lakers, Paulsen made Michigan his home. Until this past winter, he lived in Rapid City to coach his grandson Ashton, a junior on the team last season. Magic has not yet responded to the news, sudden as it is. He, however, has maintained his connection to his former assistant coach.

Tributes have poured in for Paulsen. Some of it shows the unseen friendship Magic the coach and shared, along with the impact Paulsen made on lives of players throughout the decades.

Magic Johnson’s coach, Fred Paulsen’s unwavering legacy

One high school coach penned a meaningful tribute to Fred Paulsen writing, “He also had a big impact on Magic Johnson when he was an assistant for the 1979 Michigan State Spartans. Thank you so much Fred for impacting SO many people from many walks of life.” The accompanying pictures featured Paulsen with the Lakers legend in the 1979 Spartans team, and also their recent reunions.

This same coach also revealed that Paulsen had lost a son, Derek, in 1999. He helped his fellow coach through the loss of their own child. Penn State Behrend said in its tribute, “Coach Paulsen left a lasting legacy at Penn State Behrend and beyond through his passion for the game, commitment to his players, and unwavering integrity.”

One person revealed how Paulsen went above and beyond for young athletes. “Sad to hear news that Fred Paulsen passed away unexpectedly this week. The former Michigan State basketball assistant made a huge impact on the Custer program in the late 90’s, and most recently helped the STM boys team last season.”

A former player, who played under Paulsen, chimed in with, “That was the hardest I had ever been pushed mentally/physically playing basketball in my life. I can also say that it was the most fun I ever had as I witnessed Coach Paulsen transform our perennial losing team into a winner for the first time. Being pushed so hard definitely didnt feel good or fun at the time – but it undoubtedly made us better.” We can see where Magic got it from.

Fred Paulsen is survived by his wife, Marilyn, their 2 living kids, Paige and Spencer, and grandchildren, among family, friends, and young athletes he coached.