Prayers Pour In After Former Celtics Star Jason Collins Announces Cancer Health Update

Former NBA star Jason Collins shared a devastating update about his life. The former Atlanta Hawks player revealed he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma. Collins, a 13-year NBA veteran, shared his experience while fighting this battle with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Despite the heartbreaking development, Collins keeps a positive outlook on the situation.

These are by far the toughest moments of his life. However, his mentality from his time in the NBA never escaped. The words brain tumour could deplete a person. Collins is looking straight at it and saying, “We aren’t going to sit back and let this cancer kill me without giving it a hell of a fight.”

Collins expressed that, thanks to his NBA career feels grateful to have the financial resources to get the best possible treatment. Currently, he is in Singapore to have access to targeted chemotherapy, since the standard chemotherapy doesn’t work for the “tumor’s genetic makeup”.

The 47-year-old started his career with the New Jersey Nets, becoming a regular starter from his second season with the franchise. In his 13-year NBA career, Collins averaged 3.6 points and played 735 career games. Furthermore, Jason Collins was also the first openly gay athlete in the four major North American sports leagues. He’s gone through several tough battles.

Intimidating him is hard.

His twin brother, Jarron Collins, is among his power systems. The news was emotional for the pair, but they both agreed. The only way through is to fight. And aside from his family, Collins is receiving plenty of support from the NBA community.

The NBA community comes together to offer Jason Collins strength

The majority of the NBA fanbase was understandably saddened to hear about Jason Collins’ tumour diagnosis. “Terrible news! Hawks forever!” one fan of his wrote. Although positive, the former Atlanta forward was transparent in revealing the struggles he has had to face since the revelation.

It started with Collins and his husband, Brunson Gree,n missing a flight because he couldn’t stay focused. They soon went for a CT Scan, after which the doctor called for a specialist. That’s when Jason Collins knew something was wrong.

Understanding how difficult the fight is, the fans stood with him. “Let’s give Jason the support he needs,” one fan wrote. His determination to get through this stems from a personal experience. Collins’ grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, but through positivity, outlived the six-month prognosis.

Many fans were also touched by his openness. “Very scary, powerful and uplifting,” a fan shared. The line of treatment is long and incredibly draining. But having battled Shaquille O’Neal in his prime, Jason Collins doesn’t feel anything could be tougher than that. That optimism won’t fade, no matter how bad it gets.

And Collins isn’t just fighting for himself. In Collins view, he is hopeful to be the beacon for greater medical development through his treatment. He’s going to extremes even for the people who may have to deal with the same in the future. Rightfully, a fan recognised him for his generous character. “That is terrible. He is a good dude too,” they wrote.

In this bout, Josh Collins will do everything he can in the realm of possibility to fight. That’s what being an NBA athlete taught him: to stay poised when the pressure rises. It’s going to be a tough hurdle to get across. But we will continue to wish for the very best for the transcending athlete.