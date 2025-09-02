Pre-Nikola Jokic Nuggets Forced 3x NBA Champ Towards W–d as Personal Life Took Toll

“I was always into the benefits and the science and education of c——“. When former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony set foot in the recreational d— back in 2023, he was confident about their results. Unlike his spell in Denver, where Melo spent 8 seasons since his draft, but only powered them to the Conference Finals, that too in 08-09. It was Nikola Jokic who brought the city a title, and he has recently made them contend again. But not every coach had Joker in their lineup to trust.

This was the case with Brian Shaw and his short time in the Mile High City. He had a good resume under his belt as a player and a coach. As a player, he won three championships with the Lakers and won two more as an assistant coach. Later, he took over the Pacers and guided them to the ECF, losing to the champions Heat. Despite knowing how to handle pressure, the stint in Denver was never easy. “Then my wife said to me after the stint in Denver, she said, ‘I don’t never want you to be a head coach again.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And she said, ‘Because you were miserable to live with.‘”

That’s when his wife suggested visiting a doctor. While talking to the doctor, the then Nuggets HC explained his problems and accepted his role in neglecting his family, due to the stress from work.” We were back at home in Oakland. She took me to a doctor to get my medical card. And we talked for about an hour and a half. I said ‘I can’t turn my brain off.’ And I started telling him I said, ‘you know, no matter what, I just go back to, you know, X’s and O’s and whatever issues I got with this player and that player and then I’m I’m neglecting my kids and my wife, you know, and it’s making it miserable for them at home.”

In 2012, the state of Colorado legislated using ca—— over the age of 21. And that’s what the doctor ordered. And he said, “‘You need some indica in your life.’ So, he prescribed me some Indica. I smoked some w— and then lo and behold, I was like I was able to shut my mind off, right? And then and and separate work from home, you know, and what have you.” B-Shaw revealed this during his conversation with Byron Scott on the Fast Break podcast.

Brian Shaw used an alternate method even during his coaching stint

Having no Nikola Jokic, who could drop a triple-double every night, would have helped Shaw. His stint was uninspiring. As per ESPN, in his first 38 games during the 14-15 season, the team had an 18-20 record, a win percentage close to .500. But then the team didn’t respond. A 2-17 record, which involved six straight, the Nuggets were the 28th team as per offensive efficiency and 29th as per defensive efficiency. So, the change was needed.

His last resort action was to make sure players heard him correctly. For which, he started rapping in order to connect better. The Boston Herald shed light on the matter and what led to the 59-year-old ‘s decision to embrace such an unconventional tactic. “He said he’s been trying everything to get his players motivated through a series of injuries and the trading of starting center Timofey Mozgov for draft picks. Shaw even admitted to rapping a pregame personnel report. Seriously,” reads the article.

Despite his willingness to explore unconventional methods, Shaw’s rap attempt could not help him keep his job in Denver. But at least he wasn’t afraid to try different methods, even in personal life and his professional life, to make the most of it.