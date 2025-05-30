Prolific Investor in $8.1 Billion Industry, JaVale McGee Reveals His Reverse Tactic on Brands

It takes more than athletic prowess to navigate the modern intersection of fame, finance, and food. JaVale McGee, a 7-foot force on the court and a Grammy-nominated creative off it, has now positioned himself as an impactful player in a sector few expected: the approximately $8.1 billion vegan industry. However, unlike other celebrity investors who throw money on trends and look to capitalize the most from their fan following, McGee’s approach to plant-based partnerships defies convention in a way not many can.

His presence at the Web Summit didn’t revolve around stats or rings. Instead, McGee brought insights from a career spanning basketball, music, and even entrepreneurship. He shared how his vegan lifestyle helped redefine his body and eventually his portfolio. McGee’s investments are in line with the increasing growth of plant-based diets, but he isn’t looking for quick profits. It’s about real integration and as he revealed, the turning point came when McGee began scrutinizing brand approaches.

“A lot of these brands are so future-forward, no one understands what’s going on yet – except the brand,” he said on stage. For him, sponsorship isn’t about passive promotion. It’s about education. When a company approaches McGee, he flips the script. “Teach me exactly what you do and why you do it. Who is this affecting? Why does this matter?” he explained. That reverse tactic forms the foundation of his investment philosophy. He wants CEOs to pitch with purpose, not just payouts.

View this post on Instagram

“Meeting a CEO who wants to teach you what their brand can be is very important,” he emphasized. Instead of agreeing to brand deals based on popularity, McGee chooses to be clear. That way, he got to firms like Outstanding Foods, where he joined a $5 million investment round for their vegan pig rinds, and FYTA, a plant-based protein company that focuses on performance nutrition. McGee gives these brands more than just money; he gives them his identity, which adds credibility, interest, and culture – and in turn, promotes veganism as a lifestyle switch.

How JaVale McGee uses his platform to push veganism

While most headlines focus on his three NBA championships or Olympic gold, McGee’s most personal win might be his transformation since he adopted complete veganism in 2016. What started as a short-term experiment soon evolved into a lifestyle he believes has helped in his career longevity. When he celebrated the Lakers’ 2020 victory, his nutrition and life phiosophy was just as steady as his defense.

In 2019, McGee became an ambassador for Vega, a company he had trusted for years. His relationship wasn’t just dependent on money from endorsements; it was also based on how much better he felt and how much stronger he got from consuming plants. Soon after, McGee began working with brands that promote clean, ethical eating options, offering his name and voice to them. His goal is to make eating plant-based normal for both athletes and fans.

Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee (6) drives against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)

Today, JaVale McGee isn’t just a center in basketball; he is now at the center of the conversations that reshape how an athlete should invest, advocate and amplify changes that aren’t just good for you but also for society. Through strategic partnerships grounded in education and alignment, he’s showing that true influence doesn’t just follow the market. He helps shape it.