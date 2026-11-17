After a revamped roster this past offseason, the last thing the Timberwolves would want is a trade. And one star has become a punching bag. Rudy Gobert. His offensive struggles have produced plenty of viral clips, while questions about his fit in Minnesota have fueled calls for the Timberwolves to move on from their four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

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But Dwyane Wade believes those conversations overlook what Gobert actually brings to a team, particularly on the end of the floor that has defined his career.

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“People like to talk a lot about Rudy because we see highlights that they like to show when he fumbled the ball, when someone dunks on him, or some things he get into that’s a physicality that may not be what Rudy is known for, right?” said Wade, speaking on TIMEOUT WITH DWYANE WADE.

The Hall of Famer pushed back against the highlight-driven criticism, explaining how Gobert’s defensive influence extends well beyond blocks and rebounds.

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“When I watch Rudy, when I got to Utah, when I got on the other side, and I actually watched Rudy, I realized that Rudy is an entire defense by himself.”

He also pointed to the Timberwolves’ defensive identity, arguing that Gobert remains the foundation behind its success. Against the Jazz, Gobert finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

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“Now in Minnesota, he has other guys on the perimeter that can get at him. We know Jaden McDaniels can get at him; we know Ayo can get at him; we know these guys can get at him. But Rudy Gobert can be an entire system by himself. I’ve watched Rudy control the pick-and-roll out top, at the three-point line. I’ve watched him control the mid-range area, floater area, and I’ve watched him control all the way to the basket, where the offense have to think of doing something different when they see Rudy Gobert. And so, like you said, put some respect on what he does, great.”

The defense comes amid a difficult offensive season for Gobert. He is averaging 7.3 points per game. Meanwhile, shooting a career-low 46.4% from the field and 42.9% at the free-throw line.

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“Everybody is always talking about what someone do not do, what their talent isn’t. But what is he doing? What is he doing? Every year his team is one of the top teams in defense. And you know what that is? That’s why this team has been in the Western Conference Finals the last few years, because their calling card is defense, and that man right there is the anchor of it all,” Wade further added.

Gobert’s struggles have also drawn public criticism from the Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch, giving the trade conversation more momentum.

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Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins even proposed sending Gobert to Washington in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated little momentum toward an extension, while speculation about his $38 million player option for 2027-28 has added uncertainty to his future in Minnesota.

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At the same time, analysts like Chris Vernon and Marcus Thompson heavily criticized his performance and floated trade possibilities.

Yet the defensive numbers offer a different picture. Gobert ranks fourth individually in defensive rating at 97.4. The Timberwolves also own the league’s top-ranked defense, with a 104.5 defensive rating.

Wade’s argument does not erase Gobert’s offensive limitations or the questions surrounding his contract.

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However, it does highlight what the Timberwolves would risk losing by moving him. For a team built around defensive strength, replacing the center who anchors that identity would be no simple task.