“Putting an End to This”: Charles Barkley Wants Anthony Edwards to Do Exactly What Michael Jordan Would’ve Done

One game into their latest playoff clash, the Minnesota Timberwolves already have a Jamal Murray problem. The Denver Nuggets took Game 1 behind Murray’s 30-point night, and the way he got there made it even more frustrating for Minnesota. This series has been tight historically, with the Timberwolves holding a narrow edge entering this matchup. But after Game 1 swung Denver’s way, Charles Barkley made it clear he believes there is only one way Minnesota can flip this series. And it starts with Anthony Edwards thinking a lot more like Michael Jordan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Jamal Murray dropped 30 points on the Wolves, Barkley argued that if Ant-Man truly wants to live up to the Michael Jordan comparisons that have followed him for two seasons, he has to take matters into his own hands the way MJ always did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would love to see Ant-Man saying, ‘I’m putting the end to this thing right now. Coach, I don’t care what you say, I’m guarding Jamal Murray,’” Chuck said on Inside the NBA.

Sir Charles, who recently reconciled with MJ, noted that the Bulls legend wouldn’t have waited for a coaching adjustment. “Michael Jordan would say, ‘I got this guy. He ain’t getting 30 anymore this series.’ I would love to see Ant-Man… take the defensive stance, says, ‘I’m shutting down Jamal Murray.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley’s critique came from how the game unfolded. Minnesota’s defense looked reactive instead of setting the tone, and Murray took full advantage. Even while going 0-for-8 from three, he lived at the line, finishing a perfect 16-of-16 on free throws and controlling the rhythm all night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Edwards has already tapped into Michael Jordan’s mindset

The recent playoff history between these teams has been a back-and-forth battle. The Nuggets routed the Wolves on their way to the 2023 title, Minnesota answered back in 2024, and by 2025, Anthony Edwards felt like he had hit a ceiling. To break through, he called Michael Jordan directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although few believed him at the time, months later Michael Jordan confirmed he had spoken to Edwards on NBC’s Insights to Excellence. Edwards had been struggling with double teams, and Jordan told him to view that attention as the highest level of respect. That shift flipped his mindset, and the confident version of Ant-Man showed up again this season.

Although a lingering knee issue limited him late in the regular season, Edwards was back on the floor for Game 1. He finished with 22 points, but the bigger issue was on the defensive end. Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 10 rebounds, yet Nikola Jokic still controlled the matchup with a 25-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. That is where Barkley’s frustration came in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve won Defensive Player all these years in a row. You can’t be getting your ass roasted against the Joker every night,” Barkley said, pointing directly at the mismatch.

The adjustment is simple in theory but bold in execution. Putting Ant-Man directly on Murray could disrupt Denver’s rhythm and set a different tone in Game 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Edwards actually takes on that challenge could end up deciding if this series swings back to Minnesota or slips further out of reach.