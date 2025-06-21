Rafael Nadal Sends Message to Pau Gasol Hours After Accepting King Felipe’s Royal Honor

It all started with a promise. Back in 2013, Pau and Marc Gasol teamed up to launch the Gasol Foundation with one simple but powerful mission: help kids live healthier and happier lives. From the very beginning, they weren’t just throwing their names on a charity logo. They built something that dug deep into childhood obesity, pushing real programs on nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and mental well-being. And over the last decade, their efforts have quietly changed lives in both Spain and the U.S.

Fast forward to this week, and Pau’s now taking that same mission out to the golf course. The Gasol Foundation Golf Invitational is teeing off at the stunning La Hacienda Links Golf Resort in southern Spain. But Pau didn’t show up alone. He brought in a dream squad that screams star power: Rafael Nadal, Andrea Revuelta, and Paula Martín Sampedro. Their collective aim? The same as it’s always been—educating and empowering kids to embrace healthier lifestyles, one swing at a time.

Naturally, Nadal didn’t just drop in for a photo op. He was genuinely moved. He posted, “Thank you @paugasol for inviting me to the first edition of the #GasolFoundationGolfInvitational 😊 It was a great day of sport and solidarity with very good friends.” Then he added the real praise: “Congratulations on the great work you do from the @gasolfoundation. Working to prevent childhood obesity and promoting healthy lifestyle habits.”

What makes it even more special is the timing. Just hours before that heartfelt message, King Felipe VI officially granted Nadal the noble title Marquis of Llevant de Mallorca—a nod to everything he’s given to Spain through his sporting achievements. It’s not just a fancy name; the title is inheritable and forever linked to Nadal’s roots on the island of Mallorca.

But here’s the thing—this isn’t just two icons doing charity work or patting each other on the back. Their friendship has always been bigger than that. It’s about showing up, lifting up each other, and celebrating each other’s wins.

Pau Gasol witnessed Rafael Nadal’s proud Olympic moment

So when Nadal surprised the audience at the 2025 International Athletes’ Forum by sitting alongside Pau Gasol for an honest, emotional conversation, it felt like something bigger than just sports talk. The two legends opened up about Nadal’s Olympic journey—four appearances, two gold medals, and a lifetime of pride. Nadal didn’t just share stories. He talked about what the Games really meant to him, about pushing through mentally, and how athletes “can use their platforms to inspire change far beyond the court.”

Naturally, Pau didn’t hide what the moment meant to him, especially after witnessing Nadal carry the Olympic torch in 2024. He paused, then poured his heart out: “We were very proud and very honored to see you being part of that moment, and very deserving of that honor. So as a friend and as an athlete, it was an emotional and a special moment for me to see you have that moment.”

But beyond the spotlight, they both carry a shared purpose. Nadal spoke with clarity about making a real-world impact through his foundation. Gasol echoed the mission: “That mindset, that approach, it’s extremely important to share… Rafael’s done an incredible job with his foundation… he’s actually coming to another event… as a true friend, as a true champion, Rafael, you’re an inspiration.”

After all, this friendship goes way beyond medals and applause. From visits to Nadal’s academy to casual moments off the court, the two have always shown up for each other—no cameras needed.