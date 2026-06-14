“Real Cowards”: Charles Barkley Calls Out Knicks Fans For Throwing Eggs at Victor Wembanyama

After the San Antonio Spurs blew away a 29-point lead in Game 4 against the New York Knicks, NBA legend Charles Barkley couldn’t help but call them the “dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization.” Of course, that loss meant that they now face elimination returning to Texas. But what happened next raised more eyebrows.

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No one loves their sports teams like New York, but, at times, it gets out of hand. The most recent example would be the local fans pelting Victor Wembanyama with eggs as he entered his hotel after that loss. While Kendrick Perkins has already rung the bells for how that may affect the Spurs team, now Chuck has come forward with his brutal take.

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“Now, what kind of scumbag takes three eggs to throw at Wemby?” Barkley posed to Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson during ESPN’s Inside the NBA broadcast before Game 5. “Just when you think New Yorkers can’t be more punkish, they do something like this.

“You have to put some thought into that to go home and get eggs and bring them and throw them at Wemby. It’s an indictment on that person. And the guys who beat up that guy who’s wearing the Spurs jersey. Those are cowards. Those are real cowards.

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“You know what bothered me the most about it? They actually won the game! That’s when you know you’re a punk.”

The Spurs were not only having a tough night inside the MSG, as the Knicks took a 3-1 lead, but also outside of it. Spurs fans were given a tough time by the local New Yorkers. Videos made rounds showing fans throwing eggs at Wemby as he entered the Ritz Carlton hotel, a few blocks South of MSG. In fact, it was not just eggs; multiple objects were thrown at the French superstar, something that could now give the Spurs an added fuel, as Perkins warned.

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“They were demoralized,” Perkins said on the Road Trippin podcast alongside Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. “They had their heads down. I saw (head coach) Mitch Johnson walking out of the tunnel. I passed him, spoke to him. He was deflated. And then, all of a sudden, these idiots in the streets decide to throw eggs at Wemby. Why would you wanna add fuel to the fire?

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“I get it, the fanbase was fired up. But why in the f*** would you wanna add fuel to that fire and poke that bear? The San Antonio Spurs in that locker room, they say that right there pissed them the f*** off. They would never say it publicly, but I’m telling y’all, the information is real.”

Throughout the series, the rowdiness of the Knicks fans has taken over the NBA Finals. NYPD revealed that fifty-six people were taken into custody for causing chaos, inciting fights, destroying property, and even beating a police officer. While the NYPD did not arrest anyone for throwing eggs at Wemby, the Frenchman also did not press any charges.

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“I didn’t really think much of it,” Wemby told reporters. “I just saw that one video of the eggs, I didn’t see any other one. But, it’s okay, I don’t dislike it. Obviously, it’s not good at all, but it doesn’t bother me.”

His response was similar to his actions. Even though the crowd threw eggs at him, the Spurs star didn’t look back to see what was happening. Wemby’s comments and focus are only on Game 5.