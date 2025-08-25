Reggie Miller Announces “Last” Run After Beating 65 Competitors Amid Heartfelt Wishes on Special Day

“Yeah, being 6-foot-7 is not ideal for MTB, but I make it work,” Reggie Miller said, and honestly, he really does, even at 60! While most people would celebrate their birthday with cake, champagne, and family dinners, Miller chose the mountains, competing against 80 other hardcore bikers. It’s Reggie proving once again that age is just a number. A 5x All-Star, 3x All-NBA, 2x Gold Medalist, 8 points in 9 seconds, and part of the NBA’s Top 75 — now you can officially add “mountain biking champ” to that legendary résumé!

“I had never mountain biked before I moved to Malibu during the summer of 2000. My first morning I was at a restaurant called Coogie’s (now Ollo), and Tim Commerford, the bassist for Rage Against the Machine, came over and introduced himself and suggested I go riding with him and a few buddies,” Miller recalled. And that’s how it turned into a full-blown passion — one that even inspired his own initiative, Team Boom Baby. Named after Pacers announcer Bobby “Slick” Leonard’s iconic catchphrase for Miller’s 3-pointers, it’s a special name for a truly special cause.

Reggie Miller just turned 60, and he celebrated it in the most Reggie way possible — with a win! He shared on Instagram, “This is 60!!! What a weekend, got to race for the last time in the 50-59 age bracket, finished 2nd and 15th overall out of 80 total racers.. Mama Bear @lauralaskowski had a wonderful celebration as the race ended with all my Team BOOMBABY teammates.. Appreciate all the calls/texts/posts/stories, I truly feel the ❤️.. #RoaringSixty.” And honestly, while his NBA family flooded the comments with love and heartfelt wishes, first, let’s talk about this big win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The OC MTB Races in Anaheim went down on August 23, just a day before the Pacers legend’s 60th birthday, and Reggie Miller was all in! A few days before the event, he even invited fans to join the competition and prepped hard with his Team BOOMBABY crew. After an intense practice ride, he shared on Instagram, “Great Team BOOMBABY bonding ride!!! As we gear up for our August 23rd @ocmtb_races in Anaheim, it was good to enter the pain cave with a good 4 hour MTB ride with over 5700 feet of climbing.. #BoombabyBrothas.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since switching to competitive biking, Reggie hasn’t just treated it as a hobby—he’s using it to make an impact. Through Team BOOMBABY, he offers several cycling programs for both enthusiasts and beginners, many of which are affiliated with HBCUs and support the Equal Justice Initiative. Plus, the team has even locked in a partnership with Castelli Cycling to push their cause further.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Birthday wishes pour in for Reggie Miller

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dwyane Wade wished Reggie Miller on his birthday with a sweet “HBD Legend!” and Miller replied, “Appreciate you Brotha Man.” The two have supported each other through highs and lows — when Reggie’s Pacers lost this year, Wade wrote on his Story, “THE HEART OF A CHAMPIONSHIP @TYRESEHALIBURTON.” Reggie has also praised Wade before, saying, “I’m definitely going with Dwyane Wade; he played through injuries… fall down six times, get up seven.” He added, “Give me Dwyane Wade when he won his first championship over Dallas without LeBron, without Chris Bosh… I’ll take that dude versus anyone.”

Jermaine O’Neal also dropped a heartfelt comment, “Happy birthday my brother!!!” — and their bond runs deep, dating back to the 2004 Malice at the Palace days. O’Neal has often called Reggie a mentor and one of his best teammates ever, saying, “He is a winner in every aspect of the word. He could have easily vetted that trade… Trade for him, trade me. He said, ‘Nah, bring in the young boy,’” referring to the deal that sent him to the Pacers in 2000. Jermaine even recalled how Reggie motivated him from the start: “I’ma let you be whatever you wanna be, as long as you work for it.”

The birthday love didn’t stop there! Caron Butler jumped in with,

“Blessings OG,” while Quentin Richardson added, “HBD!!” Jacob Brown chimed in, “Happy Birthday, legend! 🙌🏽” and Royce Clayton showed his love too, writing, “Happy birthday Big Bro! Keep goin’! 👊🏼” Jamal Crawford even took to his Instagram Story, sharing, “Legend on the court and legend in the booth! Thank you for being a great mentor for me on this side!! Happy born day.”

Competing and winning at 60 isn’t easy, but Reggie Miller’s never taken the easy road. As friends flood him with birthday wishes, here’s to seeing him bike even higher!