Reggie Miller Drops Emotional Family Footage After Tyrese Haliburton Ties His Historic Record

Indiana, where the sport of basketball is more of a religion, is witnessing a legacy moment unfold that indeed is sacred. The Pacers battled for their first NBA Finals appearance in 24 years. Well, the echoes of Reggie Miller’s iconic performances still hovered over Gainbridge Fieldhouse. And now they’ve found a new home in the hands of Tyrese Haliburton.

This postseason has seen Haliburton’s script with one incredible moment after another. The 25-year-old floor general has turned the hardwood into his personal stage. Indeed, he is focused on striking down opponents with buzzer-beaters and game sealers. Haliburton set another record on Thursday night beneath the brilliant lights of Game 1 in Oklahoma City. And that one delighted not just supporters but also one of Indiana’s most beloved legends.

Once referred to as “Mr. Clutch” in Pacers tradition, Reggie Miller went to Instagram soon after Haliburton’s game-winner stunned the Thunder 111-110. Miller uploaded exclusive CCTV footage from his living room, though, instead of just a well-done remark. With just 0.3 seconds left, the Hall of Famer and his family burst in delight as Haliburton’s shot swished across the net. Children jumped, arms flailed, and Reggie leapt from his seat in an ecstatic blur. The caption read: “I think this was all of @pacers Nation at the closing of Game 1!!! Well done @tyresehaliburton.” That’s right.

Now standing at five such occasions, a piece following only LeBron James, who holds the top rank with eight, for Reggie, well-known for quieting audiences in New York and energizing the Pacers to incredible wins. Seeing his heir match such a rare stat made one happy only in the sense that a proud predecessor could experience. “We are a resilient group. And We don’t give up until the clock hits zero,” Haliburton said postgame. “We just walk teams down.”

The symbolic nature of Miller’s reaction goes far beyond fandom. It felt like a passing of the torch from one generation to another. Miller, who defined late-game heroics during his two-decade career, very well understands, better than anyone, what it takes to own those moments. Especially for a team that means a lot to you.

Watching Haliburton rise not just as a player but as a closer is a full-circle moment for a franchise that has long waited for a worthy successor and now is just a few steps away from creating history.

Miller passes the torch, but Thunder anticipates unmasking Tyrese Haliburton’s unpredictability

Indiana’s comeback in Game 1 was almost unbelievable. Starting the fourth quarter trailing by 15, the Pacers rode their belief. And Haliburton’s composure to claw back, capsizing it with his last shot. Though he only scored 15 points that night, his timing was more crucial than his not his total. He, indeed, told a story that makes him even more unpredictable.

With 38 points from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder were in charge for most of the game. But the Pacers’ refusal to give up—seen five times already this playoff season in wins by 15 points or more—came to life again. Oklahoma will have a chance to react in Game 2. But Indiana has already made their point: their present has been built on its past.

As Reggie Miller celebrated with his children, he wasn’t just reacting to a game-winner. He was embracing a future he helped inspire. Moreover, he does not hesitate to praise Haliburton. And Tyrese Haliburton, now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the legend himself, isn’t just chasing history; he’s becoming it. And he will be one of the major players to watch out for in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.