Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, & More Among Thousands Who Witnessed Pacers’ Massive Comeback After 25 Years

Twenty-five years. That’s how long Pacers fans have been waiting for this. Back in 2000, Reggie Miller wasn’t in the stands — he was out on the floor, going toe-to-toe with the Lakers in Indiana’s first Finals run. But now? He’s courtside. The wait is finally over for him and every fan who endured two and a half decades of near misses. Indiana stumbled in Game 5 against the Knicks but came out swinging in Game 6. They locked down on defense, forcing 17 turnovers, pushing in transition, and taking control.

The Knicks gave it everything they had, but Game 6 was the night the Pacers just wouldn’t let go. Despite Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns trying to weather the storm, Indiana ran the show. The Pacers didn’t just win 125-108 — they controlled the tempo, forced 17 turnovers, and shot lights out from deep (17-of-33). Pascal Siakam led the charge with 31 points, while Tyrese Haliburton added 21 and 13 assists. And even when the Knicks clawed back, Indiana answered with ruthless 9-0 runs and never looked back. “

Pascal and Tyrese put us on their backs and made sure we would not lose,” Rick Carlisle told the roaring Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd. “But our work has just begun.”

Still, the action wasn’t limited to the court— the crowd brought the heat too, and the Pacers made sure to capture it. With legends like Reggie Miller and Jalen Rose in the building, the energy was on another level. The team posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “fam in the house 🏠 Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Amp Harris & Reggie Wayne at Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals 🔥.” That star-studded support? It lit up the building. The players felt it, the fans cranked it up even louder, and what unfolded wasn’t just a game — it was a full-blown celebration.

But this loss stings for New York. They had just extended the series with a dominant Game 5, and fans started to believe a 3-1 comeback might be real. Instead, they’re headed home — again — thanks to Indiana, who’s now eliminated them two years in a row. Brunson, guarded closely by Andrew Nembhard all night, finished with 19 points and five turnovers. “It sucked,” Brunson said bluntly after the game. Still, his confidence didn’t budge: Towns, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds, echoed the sentiment: “It hurts not to bring an opportunity to the city for a championship… The plan now is to put ourselves in this position again and succeed next time.”

And now? It’s Thunder vs. Pacers for all the marbles. Game 1 tips off Thursday in Oklahoma City. This will be Indiana’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2000 — and only the second in franchise history. Siakam, who took home the Larry Bird Trophy as the East Finals MVP, was glowing: “It’s been such an amazing experience for me so far,” he told TNT. “From the first day I landed here, the love has been amazing… Whenever we are down, we always find a way.” The Pacers found that way — and now they’ve got a shot at their first-ever title.

Indiana legends had the fans talking

That Instagram photo stirred up all the right buzz. One fan couldn’t help but poke fun at Rose posting, “Jalen Rose dressin up like it’s first day of school bro put on some Pacers gear.” To be fair, he was there showing love, but he also used the spotlight to rep JRLA, his Detroit-based academy that’s about to double its enrollment and open a brand-new high school campus by 2027. A little promo never hurts, right? Jokes aside, Jalen’s connection to Indiana runs deep. He played six seasons with the Pacers and averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 boards, and 3.4 assists in 402 games.

Another fan gushed, “Reggie was so fun to watch,” and the man clearly still lives for the spotlight. Reggie Miller strolled into Game 6 draped in all black—“You know what time it is,” he told the TNT camera, making it look like a Knicks funeral procession. His unapologetic Pacers bias had already been obvious all series. Earlier, Tyrese Haliburton had hit a Game 1 buzzer-beater, flashed Miller’s legendary 1995 choke sign, and yelled to Reggie courtside; Miller’s grin couldn’t have been wider. So yeah, the fans tease him, but they love every second of Reggie riding for Indy.

One fan couldn’t help but laugh after seeing Miller posted up in a Game 6 photo with Amp Harris, Jalen Rose, and Reggie Wayne: “Doing Reggie dirty making him stand next to those guys.” Okay, sure—it looks a little random at first glance, but let’s break it down.

Amp Harris? A marketing powerhouse and longtime Pacers ride-or-die. Reggie Wayne? Colts legend. And Jalen Rose? He’s got real history with Miller—he even called their 2000 win over the Knicks his favorite Pacers memory, saying, “There’s an image of Reggie Miller and I hugging at half court at the Garden.” So yeah, that photo? It’s not a mismatch—it’s Indiana greatness standing tall. Another fan summed it best: “Legends in one picture.” When you step back and think about the legacy each of these guys carries in Indiana sports and culture, that snapshot isn’t just cool—it’s kind of iconic.

