Reggie Miller Says Magic Johnson Is “Overlooked” Compared to Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Legacy

The NBA has a fresh Rookie of the Year, and it’s Cooper Flagg. Not surprising, right? In fact, the Dallas Mavericks newbie’s debut-season averages (21.0/6.7/4.5) are higher than LeBron James’ debut-season averages (20.9/5.5/5.6). But what’s most striking here is that the 19-year-old, just like Magic Johnson, played point guard at 6-foot-9. And that’s something that the NBA world sometimes ignores while buzzing in Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers’ legacy.

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Recently, Reggie Miller appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and talked about his idol, Magic Johnson. According to the Indiana Pacers legend, Johnson is the best rookie he has ever seen. Miller shows a slight bias toward the 66-year-old Lakers legend. Magic’s rookie season, followed by his playoff success, left a huge impression on him. Coming straight from a national championship at Michigan State, Magic seemed unstoppable.

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As a young fan in the 1980s, Reggie watched the Lakers and truly idolized Magic, seeing him as more than just great. “When he was a rookie in ’79-’80, that’s probably the best rookie that I personally was of age and be like, oh my god, that’s amazing, 6’9 point guard, and he just changed basketball because we had never seen a point guard at 6’9,” he told the host. But considering the hype around Kobe’s legacy, sometimes, Magic takes the backseat.

“Look, I hear a lot, obviously living in the LA area, you hear Kobe being the best Laker of all time. I mean, obviously, you got Kareem, you got Shaq, you got Magic. The history there with the Lakers is amazing and rightfully so,” Reggie Miller said. “Because yeah, you could put Kobe in there as well, but I just think Magic a lot of times gets overlooked. But that’s because people don’t understand how great, not good, how great Magic was in terms of winning games, of just winning games.”

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USA Today via Reuters Nov. 7 , 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson speaks during the press conference held by the Magic Johnson foundation at the Staples Center. 20 years to the date Irvin “Magic” Johnson announced his HIV status and retirement from the NBA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson often fades in debates where Kobe Bryant dominates the spotlight. However, context adds the twist. Magic ruled the 1980s, when media reach felt closer to 50% of today’s noise, while Kobe thrived in a louder, global era. Moreover, Kobe’s 20 seasons stacked 33,643 points across 1,346 games, compared to Magic’s 17,707 over 906. So yes, visibility tilts Kobe’s way, yet peak influence still whispers Magic’s name.

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Then comes winning, and Magic’s résumé hits differently. He powered 5 championships and secured 3 Finals MVPs, steering the offense with surgical precision. His averages read like a cheat code: 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a staggering 11.2 assists per game. That assist figure alone places him in the 100% elite tier of playmakers. Meanwhile, Kobe matched the 5 titles but earned 2 Finals MVPs, building his legend through scoring bursts and relentless shot-making.

The contrast feels almost poetic. Magic orchestrated, elevating teammates with every pass, while Kobe attacked, bending games through pure scoring gravity. Numbers echo it clearly: 11.2 APG versus 4.7, 7.2 RPG versus roughly 5.2 from 7,047 rebounds. So the debate splits. Magic defines efficient winning impact, nearly 100% team-centric brilliance. Kobe carries longevity, cultural weight, and scoring fire. One feels underappreciated, the other unforgettable.

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However, if Reggie Miller had to pick a player to be on his team, he’d still choose Magic over anyone else.

Reggie Miller’s only choice is Magic Johnson

Dan Patrick asked Miller to choose between LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant. “Who do I take out of those three? With my skill set, I’m taking Magic,” he said without hesitating. But what if Reggie was the general manager of the team and not a player on the floor? “I’m still taking. That is so tough. That is tough. Magic. I’ll go with Magic,” he said.

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Now, going back in the past, facing Magic Johnson for the first time felt surreal for Reggie Miller. During summer pickup runs, he shared the court with idols like Byron Scott and Michael Cooper. Naturally, excitement clashed with composure. So he stayed cool, observed closely, and quietly absorbed every move. Gradually, those legends welcomed him in, guiding him through the game’s finer details and teaching him the unspoken rules of surviving and thriving.

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Magic Johnson keeps slipping out of the spotlight, and that feels wrong. The noise around Kobe Bryant and LeBron James is louder, sure, but the essence of winning still points back to Magic. Reggie Miller saw it up close and stuck with it. Trends change, narratives shift, yet Magic’s grip on winning never really lets go.