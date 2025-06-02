Reggie Miller Takes Shots at James Dolan After Charles Oakley Sparks Backlash

Despite facing elimination games against the Pacers, the Knicks haven’t dampened New York’s buzz one bit. After a dominant 17-point win in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, the city was alive — packed stands, stars courtside, and that unmistakable MSG energy. But one familiar face was missing from the Madison Square Garden crowd. While the likes of past legends made appearances, one name noticeably missing was Charles Oakley.

Oakley hasn’t set foot inside The Garden since that infamous 2017 incident. A scuffle with security led to his ejection, and soon after, Knicks owner James Dolan banned him from the arena. That move stunned fans. Oakley spent a decade in New York, averaging 9.7 points and 9.5 rebounds, making one All-Star team, and earning a reputation for his grit. But even with that resume, Oakley felt like an outsider. And he’s got issues not just with Dolan, but also with a former friend.

Recently, Oakley took things up a notch. On The Rich Eisen Show, he dropped this bombshell: “The ones I played with who got some power, I thought, would be Patrick, but he didn’t step up. So I hold him more responsible than anybody else.” That hit hard, especially coming from someone who used to battle alongside Patrick Ewing. Fans jumped in quickly. One even clapped back with: “He acting like Pat kicked him out. Bro Pat couldn’t even get a Knick coaching job.” As the quotes made rounds, Knicks fans found themselves divided, with opinions flying on both sides.

Meanwhile, Reggie Miller saw the moment and ran with it. Posting a throwback photo of himself with Oakley, Miller wrote: “Y’all don’t want this man in your building, we claiming him!! Charles you always welcome in Da Fieldhouse!!” Classic Reggie, stirring the pot while throwing Dolan some serious shade.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: Head coach Charles Oakley of Killer 3’s looks on against Trilogy during a BIG3 game in Week Eight at the Orleans Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for BIG3)

Just days ago, however, the Knicks seemed to soften. According to The Post’s Jared Schwartz, the team would welcome Oakley back—provided he drops his lawsuit. His ban would no longer be an impediment.

James Dalen’s condition for Charles Oakley

Charles Oakley might be headed back to Madison Square Garden, but there’s a catch. As reported by the New York Post, the Knicks are open to welcoming Oakley as a proud alum only if he drops the ongoing lawsuit against James Dolan and MSG. In practical terms, that would restore all alumni privileges. Courtside seats, Jumbotron tributes, and invites to team events, just like regained access for Hall-of-Famers Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier.

But that offer comes with deep emotional weight. Back in February 2017, things took a sharp turn when Oakley, just a few rows behind Dolan during a Knicks-Clippers game, allegedly made comments in his direction. It spiraled fast. A security guard asked him to leave, but Oakley didn’t move, and the scene got ugly. Really ugly. Oakley was dragged out, cuffed, and arrested on assault charges. Yes, his ban was lifted later that year, and technically, he can walk in and buy a ticket. But emotionally, that rift never healed.

From the outset, Oakley has insisted that only a public apology from Dolan could heal the rift. “They’ve got to apologize,” Oakley told NY1 in May 2024. “Can Dolan be man enough to say, ‘Mistakes happen. And I made one.’?”. Absent that apology, the relationship has remained fractured. He declined a previous invitation to return as long as Dolan was in charge, saying the 2017 incident “changed my life” and embarrassed his daughter.

And he also went the legal route. He sued Dolan and MSG, claiming defamation, assault, and wrongful ejection. The case was dismissed twice but was reinstated by an appeals court in September last year.

Now 61, Oakley stands at a crossroads. Drop the suit and regain his place among Knicks greats? Or maintain his legal fight, and risk being permanently sidelined from the Garden’s storied alumni circle? But after six years of public scrutiny, are courtside privileges and jumbotron spotlights enough to mend the bond between Oakley, Dolan, and the Knicks faithful? Only time (and perhaps an apology) will tell.