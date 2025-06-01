Reggie Miller Uses Tyrese Haliburton Against Knicks Superfan Amid NBA World’s Intense Backlash

The Indiana Pacers’ return to the NBA Finals after a 25-year drought wasn’t just a basketball triumph; it was a generational moment for a fanbase that is known for its love for the game. Now in Indianapolis, it is about reclaiming relevance, about watching a young, studded core squad thrive under the bright lights, and about reconnecting with the franchise’s rich playoff legacy. Among the architects of that history sits Reggie Miller. However, in the modern narrative of Indiana’s playoff push, Miller found the perfect bridge between past and present, and the name read Tyrese Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton has become the face of the Pacers’ renaissance. Known for his vision on the court, elite shot-making, and poise under pressure has transformed Indiana’s offense and has given fans a new icon to rally behind. The 25-year-old guard has not only done well statistically, scoring 21 points and getting 13 assists in the series-clinching Game 6 win over the New York Knicks, but he has also brought back a rivalry that was once characterized by Miller’s own immovable brilliance.

So, it made sense that Miller used a part of Haliburton’s performance to start a new dispute and make a strong statement in the middle of a lot of criticism he has been getting for his recent broadcast duties. Shortly after Indiana’s 125-108 blowout of the Knicks on May 31, Miller took to Instagram to post footage of Haliburton drilling an incredible yet deep three in the fourth quarter; it was the one that effectively buried New York’s hopes and booked the Pacers’ ticket to the Finals. He tagged @the official account of Spike Lee, who is a long-time Knicks superfan and his most famous rival on the sidelines. And the caption? Pure provocation.

The IG story read, “Sums up the series.” It was an anticipated offering to their usual past as after Haliburton’s shot, the camera turned straight towards Spike Lee, who was visibly upset, which also made it a provocative jab. On the other hand, people were getting angrier over Miller’s involvement in the TNT broadcast booth during the series, as his one comment got massive reactions from the basketball world.

Miller’s pointed post came just hours after a rock-throwing criticism flooded social media, with fans and analysts accusing the Hall of Famer of being biased and insensitive towards the New York Knicks. One clip that went viral showed Miller downplaying Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury, calling it “all for show,” which drew heavy fire from the loyalists of the Knicks.

USA Today via Reuters February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Reggie Miller during the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The criticism was not new—Miller has long been perceived as favoring the Pacers—but this time, the outcry was intense. Miller, on the other hand, didn’t blink. Instead, he let Haliburton’s dagger do the talking, using the same energy that previously made him the most evil villain at Madison Square Garden.

Reggie Miller sees missed dream through Haliburton’s lens

Miller and Lee have since grown up in public, with Lee even calling Miller “my brother” at the 2024 NBA Legends Brunch. But after this 4-2 series, the old sparks came back. The 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, which were full of nostalgia, were quite similar to the famed Knicks-Pacers battles of the 1990s. Miller’s most recent jab may have been lighthearted, but it was full of history, especially for those who remember the “choke” gesture from 1994 or the legendary “8 points in 9 seconds” blitz.

What’s most striking is how Haliburton has become a spiritual successor to Reggie Miller, not just in scoring, but also with the mentality and the attitude he brings to the team. While Pascal Siakam led all scorers in Game 6 with 31 points, it was Haliburton’s control of tempo and timely shot-making that shifted the balance and gave the Pacers the confidence they needed.

His 37-minute command performance was capped by that long three-pointer, mirroring the kind of moment Miller once owned against New York. It wasn’t just about winning, but it was about doing it with style and sting, in a way that even the legend of your franchisee can flex it against his biggest rivals.

With the Pacers now set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, starting next week, the stakes grow higher. But Reggie Miller’s Instagram story ensured that the echoes of the past would still be recalled without any hesitation, even after decades. And amid criticism and controversy, he found the famous moment to remind Knicks fans that in this rivalry, some wounds never fully heal, and some legends never truly leave the court.